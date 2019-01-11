11/01/2019 00:08:45

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation On Behalf Of MetLife, Inc. Investors (MET)

Related content
13 Dec - 
Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opport..
09 Nov - 
Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on MetLife, Ca..
11 Oct - 
New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Procter & Gambl..

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) announces that it is investigating potential claims on behalf of investors of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET) (“MetLife” or “the Company”) and whether the Company’s officers and directors complied with their legal obligations to the Company and its shareholders.

On January 29, 2018, MetLife announced it postponed the Company’s 2017 earnings report and conference call, citing “material weakness” in its financial reporting. MetLife also disclosed that it expected to increase its annuity reserves in total between $525 million and $575 million.

GPM’s investigation focuses on whether the Company and its directors breached any fiduciary duties owed to shareholders.

If you own MetLife shares, if you have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley Portnoy, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contact:

Glancy, Prongay & Murray LLP, Los Angeles

Lesley Portnoy, 310-201-9150 or 888-773-9224

shareholders@glancylaw.com  

www.glancylaw.com  

GPM Logo.jpg

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

00:08 MET
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation On Behalf Of MetLife, Inc. Investors (MET)
13 Dec CTSH
Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Cognizant Technology Solutions, Anadarko Petroleum, American Eagle Outfitters, MetLife, Groupon, and Air Products and Chemicals — New Research Emphasizes Economic Growth
09 Nov MET
Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on MetLife, Callon Petroleum, Five9, Ballard Power, Infinity Pharmaceuticals, and Commercial Vehicle Group — What Drives Growth in Today's Competitive Landscape
11 Oct PG
New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Procter & Gamble, Alaska Air Group, Leggett & Platt, Chase, MetLife, and American Assets Trust — Factors of Influence, Major Initiatives and Sustained Production
08 Aug MET
Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for First Foundation, CME Group, MetLife, D.R. Horton, Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, and 1st Source — Fundamental Analysis, Key Performance Indications
30 May MET
Lawsuit for Investors in NYSE: MET shares against MetLife announced by Shareholders Foundation
01 Apr MET
FINAL DEADLINE ALERT: Brower Piven Reminds Shareholders Of Approaching Deadline In Class Action Lawsuit And Encourages Investors Who Have Losses In Excess Of $100,000 From Investment In MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET) To Contact The Firm
31 Mar MET
METLIFE SHAREHOLDER ALERT: CLAIMSFILER REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against MetLife, Inc. - MET
26 Mar MET
Rosen Law Firm Reminds MetLife, Inc. Investors of Important April 6 Deadline in First Filed Case – MET
24 Mar MET
METLIFE SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against MetLife, Inc. - MET

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
24 Dec - Form 8.3 - [RPC Group PLC]
13 Dec - Form 8.3 - [RPC Group PLC]
07 Dec - Director/PDMR Shareholding
04 Dec - Total voting rights
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Orlando Magic Partner with Violet Defense to Protect its Players with Patented UV Germ-Killing Technology
2
Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Ternium S.A.
3
Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Cheetah Mobile Inc. Investors
4
Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against CURO Group Holdings Corp.
5
Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Tenaris S.A.

Related stock quotes

MetLife Inc 43.37 -0.3% Stock price decreasing

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

00:26
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Tenaris, Teladoc, XPO Logistics, and Nobilis Health and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
00:26
Targa Resources Partners LP Prices Upsized $1.5 Billion Offering of Senior Notes
00:24
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Goldman Sachs, Nova LifeStyle, Yangtze River, and YRC Worldwide and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
00:19
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation On Behalf Of Nevro Corp. Investors (NVRO)
00:17
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Aphria, NVIDIA, DXC Technology, and Immunomedics and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
00:10
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation On Behalf Of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. Investors (AQUA)
00:10
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against MoneyGram, PPDAI, Boeing, and Ternium and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
00:08
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation On Behalf Of MetLife, Inc. Investors (MET)
10 Jan
The Search Is On For Colorado's Colorectal Cancer 'Supernurses'

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
11 January 2019 00:43:12
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20190108.3 - EUROWEB6 - 2019-01-11 01:43:12 - 2019-01-11 00:43:12 - 1000 - Website: OKAY