Helmerich & Payne, Inc. Invites You to Join Its First Quarter Conference Call on the Web

TULSA, Okla., Jan. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In conjunction with Helmerich & Payne, Inc.’s (NYSE: HP) first quarter earnings release, you are invited to listen to its conference call that will be broadcast live over the Internet on Wednesday, January 30, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. (ET) with John Lindsay, President and CEO, Mark Smith, Vice President and CFO, and Dave Wilson, Director of Investor Relations.

What: Helmerich & Payne, Inc.’s First Quarter Earnings Release. Other material developments may also be discussed. When: 11:00 a.m. ET (10:00 a.m. CT), Wednesday, January 30, 2019 Where: https://www.hpinc.com How: Log on to https://www.hpinc.com then click on “INVESTORS” and then click on “Event Calendar” to find the event and the link to the webcast. Questions: Dave Wilson, investor.relations@hpinc.com, 918-588-5190

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (H&P) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for our customers and returns for shareholders. Through its subsidiaries, the Company designs, fabricates and operates high-performance drilling rigs in conventional and unconventional plays around the world as well as develops and implements advanced automation, directional drilling and survey management technologies. H&P’s fleet includes 350 land rigs in the U.S., 32 international land rigs and eight offshore platform rigs. For more information, see H&P online at www.hpinc.com .

If you are unable to listen during the live webcast, the call will be archived for one year on Helmerich & Payne, Inc.’s website at https://www.hpinc.com under “Audio Archives,” which can be accessed through the Investor Relations section of the website by clicking on “INVESTORS.”

This release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and such statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this release and conference call, including, without limitation, statements regarding the registrant’s future financial position, operations outlook, business strategy, budgets, projected costs and plans and objectives of management for future operations, are forward-looking statements. For information regarding risks and uncertainties associated with the Company's business, please refer to the "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections of the Company's SEC filings, including but not limited to, its annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. As a result of these factors, Helmerich & Payne, Inc.'s actual results may differ materially from those indicated or implied by such forward-looking statements. We undertake no duty to update or revise our forward-looking statements based on changes in internal estimates, expectations or otherwise, except as required by law.