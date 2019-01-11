Himax Technologies, Inc. Secures TDDI Design Win for Major Korean Smartphone Maker

Related content Himax Technologies, Inc. to Attend Nomura@CES Conferenc.. Himax Chairman Announces Share Purchase Plan Himax Technologies, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2018 Fin..

TAINAN, Taiwan, Jan. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Himax Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: HIMX) (“Himax” or “Company”), a leading supplier and fabless manufacturer of display drivers and other semiconductor products, today announced an in-cell Touch and Display Driver Integration (TDDI) design win for a major Korean smartphone maker. Following the Company’s November 8th, third quarter 2018 conference call, Himax has secured several, additional design wins for leading smartphone OEMs, automotive displays and other applications, most of which the Company expects to ship in 2019.

“We are very pleased to have secured another marquee design win and multiple others over the past two months,” began Jordan Wu, President and CEO Himax Technologies. “Smartphones are refreshing their designs and capabilities beginning with widespread TDDI adoption. TDDI is cost-effective, saves space needed to add new technologies such as 3D sensing technologies for smartphones. We have developed applications across many of our business segments. Our TDDI sales to an expanding list of customers will be one of our strongest growth drivers this year and into next.”

According to a 2018 report published by IHS Market, TDDI sales are expected to increase from 380 million units in 2018, to 510 million units in 2019, representing 34.2% growth year-over-year. As announced on the Company’s third quarter 2018 conference call, Himax secured its TDDI capacity with existing and new fabricators to fully support its rapidly growing TDDI business.

Himax’s TDDI ASPs are higher than traditional display drivers. TDDI sales are expected to significantly contribute to Himax’s year-over-year revenue and profitability growth.

Himax’s TDDI design win at this major Korean smartphone maker is expected to begin shipping in the first quarter of this year and may expand to more models. This design win is one of many additional design wins secured with tier-1 smartphone OEMs and several other customers. Himax expects to more than double its TDDI sales and market share year-over-year.

About Himax Technologies, Inc.

Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: HIMX) is a fabless semiconductor solution provider dedicated to display imaging processing technologies. Himax is a worldwide market leader in display driver ICs and timing controllers used in TVs, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality (VR) devices and many other consumer electronics devices. Additionally, Himax designs and provides controllers for touch sensor displays, in-cell Touch and Display Driver Integration (TDDI) single-chip solutions, LED driver ICs, power management ICs, scaler products for monitors and projectors, tailor-made video processing IC solutions, silicon IPs and LCOS micro-displays for augmented reality (AR) devices and heads-up displays (HUD) for automotive. The Company also offers digital camera solutions, including CMOS image sensors and wafer level optics for AR devices, 3D sensing and machine vision, which are used in a wide variety of applications such as mobile phone, tablet, laptop, TV, PC camera, automobile, security, medical devices and Internet of Things. Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Tainan, Taiwan, Himax currently employs around 2,200 people from three Taiwan-based offices in Tainan, Hsinchu and Taipei and country offices in China, Korea, Japan, Israel and the US. Himax has 2,983 patents granted and 493 patents pending approval worldwide as of September 30th, 2018. Himax has retained its position as the leading display imaging processing semiconductor solution provider to consumer electronics brands worldwide.

https://www.himax.com.tw

Forward Looking Statements

Factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially include, but not limited to, general business and economic conditions and the state of the semiconductor industry; market acceptance and competitiveness of the driver and non-driver products developed by the Company; demand for end-use applications products; reliance on a small group of principal customers; the uncertainty of continued success in technological innovations; our ability to develop and protect our intellectual property; pricing pressures including declines in average selling prices; changes in customer order patterns; changes in estimated full-year effective tax rate; shortages in supply of key components; changes in environmental laws and regulations; exchange rate fluctuations; regulatory approvals for further investments in our subsidiaries; our ability to collect accounts receivable and manage inventory and other risks described from time to time the Company's SEC filings, including those risks identified in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in its Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2017 filed with the SEC, as may be amended.

Company Contacts:

Jackie Chang, CFO

Himax Technologies, Inc.

Tel: +886-2-2370-3999 Ext.22300

Or

US Tel: +1-949-585-9838 Ext.252

Fax: +886-2-2314-0877

Email: jackie_chang@himax.com.tw

www.himax.com.tw

Ophelia Lin, Investor Relations

Himax Technologies, Inc.

Tel: +886-2-2370-3999 Ext.22202

Fax: +886-2-2314-0877

Email: ophelia_lin@himax.com.tw

www.himax.com.tw

Sky Wang, Investor Relations

Himax Technologies, Inc.

US Tel: +1-949-585-9838 Ext.223

Fax: +1-312-445-3643

Email: sky_wang@himax.com.tw

www.himax.com.tw

Investor Relations - US Representative

John Mattio, President

Lamnia International

Tel: +1-203-885-1058

Email: jmattio@lamniaintl.com

www.lamniacom.com