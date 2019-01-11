Keystone Investment Trust Plc - Holding(s) in Company

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.) v

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an “X”)

1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an “X” if appropriate)

1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible) i

Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is

B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the applicable box with an “X”)

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv (please add additional rows as necessary) X

Name xv % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association

J.P. Morgan International Finance Limited

J.P. Morgan Capital Holdings Limited

J.P. Morgan Securities plc 5.71% 5.71%

10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:

Name of the proxy holder N/A

The number and % of voting rights held N/A

The date until which the voting rights will be held N/A

11. Additional information xvi