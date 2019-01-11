11/01/2019 18:17:00

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Holding(s) in Company

PR Newswire

London, January 11

BLACKROCK SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PLC

LEI: 549300MS535KC2WH4082

TR-1: S

tandard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS

i

1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached

ii

:

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust PLC

1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer   (please mark with an “X” if appropriate)

2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an “X”)

An acquisition or disposal of voting rightsX
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
Other (please specify)iii:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

iv

NameBlackRock, Inc.
City and country of registered office (if applicable)Wilmington, DE, USA

4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v

Name
City and country of registered office (if applicable)

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

vi

:

10/01/2019

6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):

11/01/2019

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A)% of voting rights through financial instruments

(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)Total number of voting rights of issuervii
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached12.44%0.18%12.63%47,879,792
Position of previous notification (if

applicable)

12.34%0.18%12.52%

   

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

viii

A: Voting rights attached to shares

Class/type of

shares

ISIN code (if possible)

Number of voting rights

ix

% of voting rights

Direct

(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)

Indirect

(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)

Direct

(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)

Indirect

(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)

GB00064361085,958,07212.44%

SUBTOTAL 8. A

5,958,07212.44%

B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration

date

x

Exercise/

Conversion Period

xi

Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is

exercised/converted.

% of voting rights

Securities Lending89,2320.18%

SUBTOTAL 8. B 1

89,2320.18%

B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration

date

x

Exercise/

Conversion Period

xi

Physical or cash

settlement

xii

Number of voting rights

% of voting rights

SUBTOTAL 8.B.2

   

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the

applicable box with an “X”)

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the

financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv (please add additional rows as necessary)

X

Name

xv

% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

See Attachment

10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:

Name of the proxy holder
The number and % of voting rights held
The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional information

xvi

   

Place of completion

12 Throgmorton Avenue, London, EC2N 2DL, U.K.

Date of completion

11 January 2019

   

Contact name:

Sarah Beynsberger

For and on behalf of BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited

Company Secretary

Contact Telephone Number:

020 7743 2639

Date:

11 January 2019

Section 9 Attachment

Name

xv

% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

BlackRock, Inc.
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.
BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.
BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC
BlackRock Cayman 1 LP
BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Limited
BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited
BlackRock Group Limited
BlackRock Finance Europe Limited
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited12.06%0.05%12.12%

