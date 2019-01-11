11/01/2019 19:48:03

Immucor Announces Health Canada Approval for Echo Echo Lumena™; Next Generation, Fully Automated Instrument Powers Smaller to Mid-Volume Labs

NORCROSS, Ga., Jan. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Immucor, Inc., a global leader in transfusion and transplantation diagnostics, today announced that its next generation, fully automated Echo® instrument, Echo LumenaTM, has received approval by Health Canada. Echo Lumena, designed for the small to mid-volume laboratory segment, is Immucor’s fifth generation immunohematology instrument and brings brilliant performance and clearer test results with the smallest benchtop footprint and the fastest type and screen turnaround time on the global market.

Together with its fully automated sibling, NEO® (currently available in Canada for larger volume testing settings), Echo Lumena and NEO offer a total standardized workflow solution for any laboratory. When combined with our innovative data management solution, ImmuLINK, laboratories are able to combine serology and molecular immunohematology results into one view, greatly improving a laboratory’s productivity. “Whether conducting five or 500 type and screens per day, every lab shares a critical goal to accurately pinpoint the best possible compatible blood match for anyone that needs it, when and where they need it. When our automation solution is combined with the sensitivity of Capture® technology to identify antibodies sooner than alternative technologies, it truly means laboratorians can be confident in the results they are producing for physicians and their patients,” said Keith Chaitoff, Immucor’s Chief Marketing Officer.

Adds Christie Otis, Vice President of Immucor’s Transfusion Franchise and Global Customer Programs, “Immucor has been innovating transfusion medicine for more than 30 years. We are excited to build on the success of the Echo Lumena launch in the United States and European markets by bringing our latest innovation to Canada. We are confident that Canadian laboratories will benefit from the accuracy, flexibility and performance available in the newest generation of blood bank automation.”

Echo Lumena builds on Immucor’s heritage of blood banking automation leadership and proven Capture® technology. The Echo family has been helping small to mid-sized laboratories automate high quality transfusion medicine since 2007 and has a footprint of more than 1,500 placements worldwide. New capabilities for the improved Echo Lumena system include:

 

  • [Accuracy]

Complementing highly sensitive Capture technology, the Echo Lumena’s enhanced reader module provides clearer, real-time results and easy on-screen verification. Hardware and software upgrades also power assay algorithm modifications that improve performance;

   
 

  • [Flexibility]

More process and reagent controls represent best-in-class technology to maximize safety and security with market-leading specificity and sensitivity. Plus load STAT samples at all times;

   
 

  • [Performance] 

Improved software functionalities including an updated Microsoft Operating System  and security updates.

Built-in Integration for Data Management and Support

Echo Lumena and all Immucor transfusion solutions integrate with the Company’s comprehensive data management software solution, ImmuLINK®, to aggregate all serology and molecular test results, generating a single report with a complete donor or patient testing history. Echo Lumena also includes a bi-directional interface with blud_directSM, Immucor’s 24/7 remote diagnostics and instrument support solution. 

Echo Lumena is part of Immucor’s commitment to immunohematology automation. Immucor’s innovative technologies provide high-quality, high-performance and scalable solutions to meet the operational needs of blood banks, donor centers and labs, regardless of size or volume. Immucor’s total solution extends beyond instrumentation to include serology, molecular and platelet specialty products.

Request a Demonstration

To schedule a demonstration of Echo Lumena, NEO or any Immucor solution, Canadian clients may contact their local Immucor Blood Bank Business Manager or call us at 1.800.565.0653. To learn the regulatory status of our products in your country, please contact your local Immucor representative or visit www.immucor.com

About Immucor

Founded in 1982, Immucor is a global leader in transfusion and transplantation diagnostics that facilitate patient-donor compatibility. Our mission is to ensure that patients in need of blood, organs or stem cells get the right match that is safe, accessible and affordable. With the right match, we can transform a life together. For more information on Immucor, visit www.immucor.com.

Contact: Michele Howard - 770.441.2051

immucor.jpg

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
08 Jan
VELO
Nogle gange forekommer strategier og eksekveringen af dem mere indlysende end andre.   For 8-10 år s..
51
05 Jan
BAVA
1. Hvor får du 1,7-1,8 Mia fra? I Q3 rapporten angav de sequrities, cash and cashequivalents til 2,4..
31
06 Jan
PNDORA
Pandora A/S 6.januar 2019   Jeg har den 4.januar 2019 købt aktier i Pandora A/S til kurs 273,2 DKK. ..
29
08 Jan
VELO
Det er trist at se, hvorledes knap så fine følelser løber af med debattører i denne debat. Hype og s..
28
09 Jan
VELO
Jeg må sige, at jeg synes det er synd, at debatten de sidste par dage har nået et ekstremt lavt nive..
27
09 Jan
VWS
Goodwrench: Stort set hver gang Vestas har lavet en opjustering af cashflow er aktien endt med at gå..
27
07 Jan
VWS
Det hænger desværre ikke helt sådan sammen.   Jeg har været med til at planlægge større møller til m..
25
05 Jan
 
FINANS bringer i dag en artikel, som siger at den gennemsnitlige leder i de største engelske selskab..
24
04 Jan
VELO
  En gennemsnitspatient på 70 kg. betaler ved 4 $/mg ift. anvist dosering af envarsus 0,13 mg/kg = c..
23
06 Jan
VELO
Jeg kan anbefale at gå på opdagelse på VELO hjemmeside.        https://www.envarsusxr.com/hcp/profes..
22

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
24 Dec - Form 8.3 - [RPC Group PLC]
13 Dec - Form 8.3 - [RPC Group PLC]
07 Dec - Director/PDMR Shareholding
04 Dec - Total voting rights
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Nissan LEAF e+ joins world’s best-selling electric vehicle family
2
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of DBV Technologies S.A. Investors (DBVT)
3
ACWA Comments on Gov. Gavin Newsom’s Proposed Tax on Drinking Water
4
Rookie LeBrun Catches 29-Pound Limit, Leads Day One of FLW Tour at Sam Rayburn Reservoir presented by Polaris
5
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Cheetah, Marriott, CURO, and Loma Negra and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

20:31
Columbus Gold Announces $2 Million Private Placement and Provides Montagne d’Or Project Update; Nordgold Increases Its Equity Interest in Columbus
20:18
Spot market volume drops nearly a third from December 2017
20:17
Mountain America Credit Union Helps Raise Over $17,000 in Annual Donations for Operation Underground Railroad
20:03
Four Stocks Set to Take Advantage of Hemp and Edibles Legalization
20:00
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: XPO TDOC XRAY: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines
19:59
VRB Energy Completes Commissioning of Phase 1 of the Hubei Zaoyang 10MW/40MWh Utility-Scale Solar and Storage Integration Demonstration Project
19:58
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Investors of Class Action Against Snap Inc. (SNAP) and Lead Plaintiff Deadline – January 31, 2019
19:50
Easton Announces Status Updates on its $2,600,000 Framing Contract to Construct 150 Homes, Including New Additional Project
19:48
Immucor Announces Health Canada Approval for Echo Echo Lumena™; Next Generation, Fully Automated Instrument Powers Smaller to Mid-Volume Labs

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
11 January 2019 20:54:10
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20190108.3 - EUROWEB7 - 2019-01-11 21:54:10 - 2019-01-11 20:54:10 - 1000 - Website: OKAY