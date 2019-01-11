11/01/2019 00:36:54

INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of Motorcar Parts of America Inc. Investors (MPAA)

BENSALEM, Pa., Jan. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Motorcar Parts of America Inc. (“Motorcar Parts” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: MPAA) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

On November 9, 2018, the Company announced that it has delayed the filing of its fiscal second quarter Form 10-Q while it evaluates its accounting policies for new business contracts. On this news, shares of Motorcar Parts fell $4.58, or 21%, to close at $17.20 on November 9, 2018, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased Motorcar Parts securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

