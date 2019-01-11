11/01/2019 12:14:16

Kvika banki hf. – Bank bill (KVB 19 0620) admitted to trading on January 14, 2018.

 

 

Issuer Information

 

1

Issuer:

Kvika banki hf.

2

Org. no:

540502-2930

3

LEI

254900WR3I1Z9NPC7D84

 

 

 

 

Issue Information

 

4

Symbol (Ticker)

KVB 19 0620

5

ISIN code

IS0000030815

6

CFI code

DYZUXR

7

FISN númer

KVIKA BANKI HF/ZERO CPN 20190620

8

Bonds/bills:

Bills

9

Total issued amount

1.840.000.000 ISK

10

Total amount previously issued

0

11

Amount issued at this time

1.840.000.000 ISK

12

Denomination in CSD

20.000.000 ISK

13

Listed on Nasdaq Stock Exchange

Yes

 

 

 

 

Amortization - Cash Flow

 

14

Amortization type

Zero Coupon Bond

15

Amortization type, if other

 

16

Currency

ISK

17

Currency, if other

 

18

Issue date

December 20, 2018

19

First ordinary installment date

June 20, 2019

20

Total number of installments

1

21

Installment frequency

N/A

22

Maturity date

June 20, 2019

23

Interest rate

N/A

24

Floating interest rate, if applicable

 

25

Floating interest rate, if other

 

26

Premium

N/A

27

Simple/compound interest

Simple Interest

28

Simple/compound, if other

 

29

Day count convention

ACT/360

30

Day count convention, if other

 

31

Interest from date

N/A

32

First ordinary coupon date

N/A

33

Coupon frequency

N/A

34

Total number of coupon payments

N/A

35

If irregular cash flow, then how

N/A

36

Dirty price / clean price

 

37

If payment date is a bank holiday, does payment include accrued interest for days missing until next business day?

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Indexing

 

38

Indexed

No

39

Name of index

N/A

40

Daily index or monthly index

 

41

Daily index or monthly index, if other

 

42

Base index value

N/A

43

Index base date

N/A

 

 

 

 

Other Information

 

44

Call option

No

45

Put option

No

46

Convertible

No

47

Credit rating (rating agency, date)

N/A

48

Additional information

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Admission to Trading

 

49

Registered at CSD

Yes

50

Securities depository

Nasdaq CSD Iceland

51

Date of Application for Admission to Trading

January 11, 2019

52

Date of Approval of Application for Admission to Trading

January 11, 2019

53

Date of admission to trading

January 14, 2019

54

Order book ID

166327

55

Instrument subtype

Corporate Bonds

56

Market

OMX DP Fixed Income

57

List population name

OMC ICE Bank Bills

58

Static volatility guards

No

59

Dynamic volatility guards

No

60

MiFIR identifier

BOND - Bonds

61

Bond type

CRPB - Corporate Bond

 

