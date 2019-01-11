Larson Electronics Releases Explosion Proof Transformer, 3 kVA, 480V Primary & 120/240V Secondary

KEMP, Texas, Jan. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Larson Electronics, a Texas-based company with over 40 years of experience spearheading the industrial lighting and industrial equipment sectors, announced the release of a single-phase explosion proof transformer with a 3 kVA rating and a primary voltage of 240/480V AC and a secondary voltage of 120/240V at 60 Hz. This high-efficiency, energy saving transformer features copper winding material and weighs 200 lbs.

The ETX-ATX-1P-480V-3KVA-120.240V explosion proof transformer has a two-winding primary and secondary configuration with reverse connectables. This single-phase unit features electrostatically shielded components and wire leads connection. This explosion proof transformer is made of durable cast aluminum and a NEMA 4X rating, which offers watertight protection and corrosion resistance.

Larson Electronics’ single-phase explosion proof transformer has 3/4" NPT input and 3/4” NPT output hubs and can be mounted on surfaces in hazardous locations with the ratings Class I, Division 1 and 2, Groups C and D, and Class II, Divisions 1 and 2, Groups E, F, and G. Suitable applications for this unit include use at chemical processing plants, industrial facilities, oil refineries, and more.

About Larson Electronics LLC:

Larson Electronics LLC is a manufacturer of industrial lighting equipment and accessories. The company offers an extensive catalog of industry-grade lighting and power distribution products for the following sectors: manufacturing, construction, food processing, oil and gas, military, marine and automobile. Customers can benefit from the company’s hands-on, customized approach to lighting solutions. Larson Electronics provides expedited service for quotes, customer support and shipments.

For further information, please contact:

Rob Bresnahan, President and CEO

Toll-free: 1-888-351-2363

Int’l: 214-616-6180

Fax: 903-498-3364

E-mail: sales@larsonelectronics.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7a5dbde8-e1db-490f-bc0f-24ae9bf432bd

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f41b3eac-60c5-491c-af0b-ebf2c01dabef

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a6f3ee60-5d30-4ad1-a1d6-7823497224d7