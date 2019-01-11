11/01/2019 20:17:29

Mountain America Credit Union Helps Raise Over $17,000 in Annual Donations for Operation Underground Railroad

SANDY, Utah, Jan. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As part of the Utah Jazz “Pass it Along” program, Mountain America Credit Union encouraged employees and the community to help end human trafficking by joining the Operation Underground Railroad Abolitionist Club. As a result of the campaign, 111 new abolitionists committed to donate a total of $17,700 annually.  

In addition to raising awareness and encouraging donations, Mountain America presented a $5,000 check to Operation Underground Railroad (O.U.R.) at the December 29, Utah Jazz game.  Mountain America has donated $135,000 to local charitable organizations through the Utah Jazz “Pass it Along” program.

O.U.R. has rescued more than 1,765 victims and assisted in the arrests of more than 858 traffickers around the world. As part of national slavery and human trafficking prevention month, O.U.R. is providing free training courses to educate the community on recognizing the signs of human trafficking.

“Operation Underground Railroad was honored to be the recipient of the “Pass It Along” donation. Because of Mountain America Credit Union, The Utah Jazz and the local community, we are able to help protect and rescue our most innocent children,” says Tim Ballard, founder and chief executive officer at Operation Underground Railroad. “The donation will help further support the cause of eradicating child slavery here at home and all over the world.  For that, we are so grateful.”

“Operation Underground Railroad plays a critical role in protecting our children, providing training for local law enforcement and assisting in rescue missions across the world,” says Sterling Nielsen, president and chief executive officer at Mountain America Credit Union. “We appreciate the community coming together to support O.U.R. as they work tirelessly to end human trafficking.”

To learn how you can help end modern day slavery and find courses on recognizing signs of human trafficking, visit www.ourrescue.org.  

About Mountain America Credit Union

With more than 790,000 members and $8 billion in assets, Mountain America Credit Union assists members on the right path to help them identify and achieve their financial dreams. Mountain America provides consumers and businesses with a variety of convenient, flexible products and services, as well as sound, timely advice. Members enjoy access to secure, cutting-edge mobile banking technology, over 90 branches across five states, thousands of shared-branching locations nationwide and more than 50,000 surcharge-free ATMs. Mountain America—safely guiding you forward along your financial journey. Learn more at macu.com.

Media Contact:

Tony Rasmussen

801-325-6430

trasmussen@macu.com 

