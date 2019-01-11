Keystone Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, January 7
Keystone Investment Trust Plc
As at close of business on 10-January-2019
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 1808.34p
INCLUDING current year revenue 1820.70p
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 1762.75p
INCLUDING current year revenue 1775.10p
The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.
LEI: 5493002H3JXLXLIGC563
---