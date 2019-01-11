New Research Coverage Highlights Arthur J. Gallagher, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Empire State Realty Trust, ConocoPhillips, Kilroy Realty, and NETGEAR — Consolidated Revenues, Company Growth, and Expectations for 2019

Related content Ultragenyx Announces Positive Topline Results from Firs.. Ultragenyx to Present at J.P. Morgan Healthcare Confere.. New Research Coverage Highlights Skyworks Solutions, Vi..

NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In new independent research reports released early this morning, Market Source Research released its latest key findings for all current investors, traders, and shareholders of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG), Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE), Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT), ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP), Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC), and NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR), including updated fundamental summaries, consolidated fiscal reporting, and fully-qualified certified analyst research.

Complimentary Access: Research Reports

Full copies of recently published reports are available to readers at the links below.

AJG DOWNLOAD: https://MarketSourceResearch.com/register/?so=AJG RARE DOWNLOAD: https://MarketSourceResearch.com/register/?so=RARE ESRT DOWNLOAD: https://MarketSourceResearch.com/register/?so=ESRT COP DOWNLOAD: https://MarketSourceResearch.com/register/?so=COP KRC DOWNLOAD: https://MarketSourceResearch.com/register/?so=KRC NTGR DOWNLOAD: https://MarketSourceResearch.com/register/?so=NTGR

(You may have to copy and paste the link into your browser and hit the [ENTER] key)

The new research reports from Market Source Research, available for free download at the links above, examine Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG), Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE), Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT), ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP), Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC), and NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) on a fundamental level and outlines the overall demand for their products and services in addition to an in-depth review of the business strategy, management discussion, and overall direction going forward. Several excerpts from the recently released reports are available to today's readers below.

-----------------------------------------

Important Notice:

the following excerpts are not designed to be standalone summaries and as such, important information may be missing from these samples. Please download the entire research report, free of charge, to ensure you are reading all relevant material information. All information in this release was accessed January 8th, 2019. Percentage calculations are performed after rounding. All amounts in millions (MM), except per share amounts.

-----------------------------------------

ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER & CO. (AJG) REPORT OVERVIEW

Arthur J. Gallagher's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Arthur J. Gallagher reported revenue of $1,778.50MM vs $1,593.70MM (up 11.60%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.70 vs $0.61 (up 14.75%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Arthur J. Gallagher reported revenue of $6,159.60MM vs $5,594.80MM (up 10.10%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $2.57 vs $2.33 (up 10.30%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on January 24th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.82. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $3.89 and is expected to report on January 24th, 2019.

To read the full Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG) report, download it here: https://MarketSourceResearch.com/register/?so=AJG

-----------------------------------------

ULTRAGENYX PHARMACEUTICAL INC. (RARE) REPORT OVERVIEW

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical reported revenue of $11.76MM vs $0.20MM (up 5,840.91%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$1.74 vs -$1.87. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical reported revenue of $2.61MM vs $0.13MM (up 1,863.91%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$7.12 vs -$6.21. Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 19th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. Reported EPS for the same quarter last year was -$2.27. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is -$6.45 and is expected to report on February 19th, 2019.

To read the full Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (RARE) report, download it here: https://MarketSourceResearch.com/register/?so=RARE

-----------------------------------------

EMPIRE STATE REALTY TRUST, INC. (ESRT) REPORT OVERVIEW

Empire State Realty Trust's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Empire State Realty Trust reported revenue of $186.40MM vs $186.55MM (down 0.08%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.10 vs $0.12 (down 16.67%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Empire State Realty Trust reported revenue of $712.47MM vs $678.00MM (up 5.08%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.40 vs $0.38 (up 5.26%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 20th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. Reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.25. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $0.88 and is expected to report on February 20th, 2019.

To read the full Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (ESRT) report, download it here: https://MarketSourceResearch.com/register/?so=ESRT

-----------------------------------------

CONOCOPHILLIPS (COP) REPORT OVERVIEW

ConocoPhillips' Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, ConocoPhillips reported revenue of $10,165.00MM vs $7,195.00MM (up 41.28%) and basic earnings per share $1.60 vs $0.35 (up 357.14%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, ConocoPhillips reported revenue of $32,584.00MM vs $24,360.00MM (up 33.76%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.70 vs -$2.91. Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 7th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.45. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $3.98 and is expected to report on February 7th, 2019.

To read the full ConocoPhillips (COP) report, download it here: https://MarketSourceResearch.com/register/?so=COP

-----------------------------------------

KILROY REALTY CORPORATION (KRC) REPORT OVERVIEW

Kilroy Realty's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Kilroy Realty reported revenue of $186.56MM vs $181.53MM (up 2.77%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.34 vs $0.67 (down 49.25%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Kilroy Realty reported revenue of $719.00MM vs $642.57MM (up 11.89%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $1.52 vs $3.00 (down 49.33%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 4th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.85. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $3.74 and is expected to report on February 4th, 2019.

To read the full Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC) report, download it here: https://MarketSourceResearch.com/register/?so=KRC

-----------------------------------------

NETGEAR, INC. (NTGR) REPORT OVERVIEW

NETGEAR's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, NETGEAR reported revenue of $400.59MM vs $355.48MM (up 12.69%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.31 vs $0.66 (down 53.03%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, NETGEAR reported revenue of $1,406.92MM vs $1,328.30MM (up 5.92%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.61 vs $2.32 (down 73.71%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 5th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.59. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $1.12 and is expected to report on February 5th, 2019.

To read the full NETGEAR, Inc. (NTGR) report, download it here: https://MarketSourceResearch.com/register/?so=NTGR

-----------------------------------------

ABOUT MARKET SOURCE RESEARCH

Market Source Research delivers the key research reports that helps serious investors, registered brokers, professional traders, and personal investment advisers find reliable information in today's markets. Market Source Research's team is comprised of financial professionals, many of which hold Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA®) designations and FINRA® BrokerCheck® certifications. Whether identifying emerging trends, or discovering new opportunity, the team at Market Source Research is dedicated to providing accurate, informative, and objective content that's ahead of the curve. With insights on individual companies as well as sectors, readers get the industry's best available combination of big-picture perspective as well as granular detail.

REGISTERED MEMBER STATUS

Market Source Research's oversight and audit staff are registered analysts, brokers, and/or financial advisers ("Registered Members") working within Equity Research, Media, and Compliance departments. Market Source Research's roster includes qualified CFA® charterholders, licensed securities attorneys, and registered FINRA® members holding duly issued CRD® numbers. Current licensed status of several Registered Members at Market Source Research have been independently verified by an outside audit firm, including policy and audit records duly executed by Registered Members. Complaints, concerns, questions, or inquiries regarding this release should be directed to Market Source Research's Compliance department by Phone, at +1 (704) 343-6361, or by E-mail at compliance@MarketSourceResearch.com.

LEGAL NOTICES

Information contained herein is not an offer or solicitation to buy, hold, or sell any security. Market Source Research, Market Source Research members, and/or Market Source Research affiliates are not responsible for any gains or losses that result from the opinions expressed. Market Source Research makes no representations as to the completeness, accuracy, or timeliness of the material provided and all materials are subject to change without notice. Market Source Research has not been compensated for the publication of this press release by any of the above mentioned companies. Market Source Research is not a financial advisory firm, investment adviser, or broker-dealer, and does not undertake any activities that would require such registration. For our full disclaimer, disclosure, and terms of service please visit our website.

Media Contact:

Hugo Moreau, Media Department

Office: +1 (704) 343-6361

E-mail: media@MarketSourceResearch.com

© 2019 Market Source Research. All Rights Reserved. For republishing permissions, please contact a partner network manager at partnership@MarketSourceResearch.com.

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.