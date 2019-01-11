11/01/2019 12:35:00

New Research Coverage Highlights BlackRock, Campbell Soup, Apache, AngloGold Ashanti, SunCoke Energy, and Urban Edge Properties — Consolidated Revenues, Company Growth, and Expectations for 2019

NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In new independent research reports released early this morning, Market Source Research released its latest key findings for all current investors, traders, and shareholders of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK), Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB), Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA), AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU), SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC), and Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE), including updated fundamental summaries, consolidated fiscal reporting, and fully-qualified certified analyst research.

The new research reports from Market Source Research, available for free download at the links above, examine BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK), Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB), Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA), AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU), SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC), and Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) on a fundamental level and outlines the overall demand for their products and services in addition to an in-depth review of the business strategy, management discussion, and overall direction going forward. Several excerpts from the recently released reports are available to today's readers below.

BLACKROCK, INC. (BLK) REPORT OVERVIEW

BlackRock's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, BlackRock reported revenue of $3,576.00MM vs $3,508.00MM (up 1.94%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $7.59 vs $5.83 (up 30.19%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, BlackRock reported revenue of $12,491.00MM vs $11,155.00MM (up 11.98%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $30.65 vs $19.29 (up 58.89%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on January 16th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $6.24. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $27.52 and is expected to report on January 16th, 2019.

CAMPBELL SOUP COMPANY (CPB) REPORT OVERVIEW

Campbell Soup's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended October 31st, 2018 vs October 31st, 2017, Campbell Soup reported revenue of $2,694.00MM vs $2,161.00MM (up 24.66%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.64 vs $0.91 (down 29.67%). For the twelve months ended July 31st, 2018 vs July 31st, 2017, Campbell Soup reported revenue of $8,685.00MM vs $7,890.00MM (up 10.08%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.87 vs $2.91 (down 70.10%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 15th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending January 31st, 2019. Reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.00. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $2.63 and is expected to report on August 29th, 2019.

APACHE CORPORATION (APA) REPORT OVERVIEW

Apache's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Apache reported revenue of $1,983.00MM vs $1,575.00MM (up 25.90%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.21 vs $0.16 (up 31.25%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Apache reported revenue of $6,423.00MM vs $5,354.00MM (up 19.97%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $3.42 vs -$3.71. Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 28th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. Reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.33. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $1.17 and is expected to report on February 28th, 2019.

ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI LIMITED (AU) REPORT OVERVIEW

AngloGold Ashanti's Recent Financial Performance

For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, AngloGold Ashanti reported revenue of $4,356.00MM vs $4,085.00MM (up 6.63%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.46 vs $0.15. Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 19th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $0.65 and is expected to report on February 19th, 2019.

SUNCOKE ENERGY, INC. (SXC) REPORT OVERVIEW

SunCoke Energy's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, SunCoke Energy reported revenue of $364.50MM vs $339.00MM (up 7.52%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.18 vs $0.18 (unchanged). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, SunCoke Energy reported revenue of $1,331.50MM vs $1,223.30MM (up 8.84%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $1.90 vs $0.22 (up 763.64%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on January 30th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.14. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $0.44 and is expected to report on January 30th, 2019.

URBAN EDGE PROPERTIES (UE) REPORT OVERVIEW

Urban Edge Properties' Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Urban Edge Properties reported revenue of $112.21MM vs $94.10MM (up 19.25%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.21 vs $0.15 (up 40.00%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Urban Edge Properties reported revenue of $407.04MM vs $325.98MM (up 24.87%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.62 vs $0.91 (down 31.87%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 13th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.34. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $1.27 and is expected to report on February 13th, 2019.

ABOUT MARKET SOURCE RESEARCH

Market Source Research delivers the key research reports that helps serious investors, registered brokers, professional traders, and personal investment advisers find reliable information in today's markets. Market Source Research's team is comprised of financial professionals, many of which hold Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA®) designations and FINRA® BrokerCheck® certifications. Whether identifying emerging trends, or discovering new opportunity, the team at Market Source Research is dedicated to providing accurate, informative, and objective content thatâ€™s ahead of the curve. With insights on individual companies as well as sectors, readers get the industry's best available combination of big-picture perspective as well as granular detail.

REGISTERED MEMBER STATUS

Market Source Research's oversight and audit staff are registered analysts, brokers, and/or financial advisers ("Registered Members") working within Equity Research, Media, and Compliance departments. Market Source Research's roster includes qualified CFA® charterholders, licensed securities attorneys, and registered FINRA® members holding duly issued CRD® numbers. Current licensed status of several Registered Members at Market Source Research have been independently verified by an outside audit firm, including policy and audit records duly executed by Registered Members. Complaints, concerns, questions, or inquiries regarding this release should be directed to Market Source Research's Compliance department by Phone, at +1 (704) 343-6361, or by E-mail at compliance@MarketSourceResearch.com.

LEGAL NOTICES

Information contained herein is not an offer or solicitation to buy, hold, or sell any security. Market Source Research, Market Source Research members, and/or Market Source Research affiliates are not responsible for any gains or losses that result from the opinions expressed. Market Source Research makes no representations as to the completeness, accuracy, or timeliness of the material provided and all materials are subject to change without notice. Market Source Research has not been compensated for the publication of this press release by any of the above mentioned companies. Market Source Research is not a financial advisory firm, investment adviser, or broker-dealer, and does not undertake any activities that would require such registration. For our full disclaimer, disclosure, and terms of service please visit our website.

Media Contact:

Hugo Moreau, Media Department

Office: +1 (704) 343-6361

E-mail: media@MarketSourceResearch.com

© 2019 Market Source Research. All Rights Reserved. For republishing permissions, please contact a partner network manager at partnership@MarketSourceResearch.com.

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

FINRA®, BrokerCheck®, and CRD® are registered trademarks owned by Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, Inc.

