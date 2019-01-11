11/01/2019 21:30:00

Piedmont Office Realty Trust to Report Fourth Quarter and Annual 2018 Financial Results

Atlanta, GA, Jan. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE: PDM) announced today that the Company will release its fourth quarter and annual 2018 financial results on Tuesday, February 5, 2019, after the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange.  An audio webcast and a conference call are scheduled for Wednesday, February 6, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern time.  During the audio webcast and conference call, the Company’s management team will review fourth quarter and annual performance, discuss recent events and conduct a question-and-answer period.

To Listen to the Conference Call via Webcast:

Click on the webcast link under the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.piedmontreit.com.

To Listen to the Conference Call Telephonically:

Dial in at least five minutes prior to start time.

Domestic:  (866) 682-6100

International:  (862) 298-0702

To Listen to the Replay via Webcast:

Click on the webcast link under the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.piedmontreit.com.

To Listen to the Replay Telephonically:

Domestic:  (877) 481-4010

International: (919) 882-2331

Replay Passcode:  41973

The playback can be accessed through February 20, 2019 at 10am ET.

To Submit a Question:

Investors interested in submitting a question to the Company prior to the call should send their questions to the following email address: askpiedmont@piedmontreit.com. Company management will attempt to answer as many questions as time allows on the conference call.

About Piedmont Office Realty Trust

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located in select sub-markets of major U.S. cities. Its geographically-diversified, almost $5 billion portfolio is comprised of approximately 17 million square feet. The Company is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with local management offices in each of its major markets and is investment-grade rated by Standard & Poor's (BBB) and Moody's (Baa2). For more information, see www.piedmontreit.com.

Research Analysts/ Institutional Investors Contact:

Eddie Guilbert

770-418-8592

research.analysts@piedmontreit.com

Shareholder Services/Transfer Agent Services Contact:

Computershare, Inc.

866-354-3485

investor.services@piedmontreit.com

Piedmont logo.jpg

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
08 Jan
VELO
Nogle gange forekommer strategier og eksekveringen af dem mere indlysende end andre.   For 8-10 år s..
51
05 Jan
BAVA
1. Hvor får du 1,7-1,8 Mia fra? I Q3 rapporten angav de sequrities, cash and cashequivalents til 2,4..
31
06 Jan
PNDORA
Pandora A/S 6.januar 2019   Jeg har den 4.januar 2019 købt aktier i Pandora A/S til kurs 273,2 DKK. ..
29
08 Jan
VELO
Det er trist at se, hvorledes knap så fine følelser løber af med debattører i denne debat. Hype og s..
28
09 Jan
VELO
Jeg må sige, at jeg synes det er synd, at debatten de sidste par dage har nået et ekstremt lavt nive..
27
09 Jan
VWS
Goodwrench: Stort set hver gang Vestas har lavet en opjustering af cashflow er aktien endt med at gå..
27
07 Jan
VWS
Det hænger desværre ikke helt sådan sammen.   Jeg har været med til at planlægge større møller til m..
25
05 Jan
 
FINANS bringer i dag en artikel, som siger at den gennemsnitlige leder i de største engelske selskab..
24
06 Jan
VELO
Jeg kan anbefale at gå på opdagelse på VELO hjemmeside.        https://www.envarsusxr.com/hcp/profes..
22
05 Jan
VELO
Der er to vigtige ting der bliver overset. 1 selve markedet for envarsus - i tacromolinus er over 1..
22

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
24 Dec - Form 8.3 - [RPC Group PLC]
13 Dec - Form 8.3 - [RPC Group PLC]
07 Dec - Director/PDMR Shareholding
04 Dec - Total voting rights
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Nissan LEAF e+ joins world’s best-selling electric vehicle family
2
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of DBV Technologies S.A. Investors (DBVT)
3
ACWA Comments on Gov. Gavin Newsom’s Proposed Tax on Drinking Water
4
Rookie LeBrun Catches 29-Pound Limit, Leads Day One of FLW Tour at Sam Rayburn Reservoir presented by Polaris
5
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Cheetah, Marriott, CURO, and Loma Negra and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

22:01
Martinrea International Inc. Announces Closing of Investment in NanoXplore Inc. and Filing of Early Warning Report
22:00
UPDATE - Immucor Announces Health Canada Approval for Echo Lumena™; Next Generation, Fully Automated Instrument Powers Smaller to Mid-Volume Labs
22:00
Hovnanian Enterprises Receives Continued Listing Standard Notice From NYSE and Announces Reverse Stock Split Proposal
22:00
Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. Receives Continued Listing Standards Notice From NYSE
22:00
SSLJ plans to take appropriate measures after receiving the Nasdaq deficiency notice
21:50
Delek US Holdings Announces the Formation of DK Trading & Supply
21:45
Churchill Downs Incorporated Confirms 3-for-1 Stock Split Record Date of January 11, 2019
21:41
Exco Technologies Limited Annual General Meeting and Announcement of First Quarter Results on January 30, 2019
21:30
InspireMD Receives Noncompliance Notice from NYSE American

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
11 January 2019 22:23:48
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20190108.3 - EUROWEB5 - 2019-01-11 23:23:48 - 2019-01-11 22:23:48 - 1000 - Website: OKAY