11/01/2019 17:56:26

Planet Hollywood Beach Resort Celebrates The 91st Academy Awards with A Hollywood Style Oscar Party

SAINT MICHAEL, Barbados, Jan. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With awards season upon us, the famed Planet Hollywood Beach Resort Costa Rica will play host to a dazzling series of Academy Awards themed activities and a glamourous Oscars viewing party on February 24th, 2019 to celebrate the 91st Academy Awards ceremony.

As the world watches in anticipation of this year’s top films and performances receiving prestigious recognition, Planet Hollywood will bring guests together for a celebration to remember. The line-up of events will debut with Planet Hollywood’s very own version of an Oscars Ballot, encouraging guests to predict this year’s winners in various categories for the chance to take home a prize of their own. The feature event, Hollywood Night, will bring a big dose of the star experience to guests with a red-carpet entrance, photo ops, body guards, paparazzi, prizes for best dressed, gala dinner and most importantly, a live broadcast of the 91st Academy Awards.

Living up to the hype, all-inclusive  Planet Hollywood Costa Rica invites guests to Vacation Like A Star™ in one of the most extraordinary coastal landscapes on the planet. The fashionable all-inclusive resort features classic Hollywood memorabilia, 294 luxury suites, six bars, seven globally-infused restaurants with vegan friendly options, state of the art PUMPED Fitness Center,  PH Spa, two serene swimming pools and splash zone.

Escape to Planet Hollywood Beach Resort Costa Rica and engage in curated adventures to discover the wonders of the famed province of Guanacaste.

Contact your Travel Agent to learn how you can save up to 63% off.                                                                                               

About Planet Hollywood Beach Resort Costa Rica

Located in the exclusive Peninsula Papagayo in the Guanacaste region of Costa Rica, Planet Hollywood Costa Rica will offer guests a fashionable all-inclusive vacation, surrounded by natural wonders, cultural richness and only-here experiences to explore. Boasting five-star accommodations and amenities, the resort features 294 luxury suites, eight different venues for wining and dining, PUMPED Fitness Center, PH Spa, two serene swimming pools and a splash zone. From the authentic Hollywood memorabilia located throughout the resort to the locals and staff that teach the language of Pura Vida, Planet Hollywood Beach Resort Costa Rica strikes the perfect balance between the Planet Hollywood lifestyle and that of one of the most peaceful and bio-diverse countries in the world. information, please visit www.planethollywoodhotels.com.

For additional information, please contact:

Media Relations

media@planethollywoodhotels.com 

PH_Centered_Hotels-Resorts LOGO.jpg

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
08 Jan
VELO
Nogle gange forekommer strategier og eksekveringen af dem mere indlysende end andre.   For 8-10 år s..
51
05 Jan
BAVA
1. Hvor får du 1,7-1,8 Mia fra? I Q3 rapporten angav de sequrities, cash and cashequivalents til 2,4..
31
06 Jan
PNDORA
Pandora A/S 6.januar 2019   Jeg har den 4.januar 2019 købt aktier i Pandora A/S til kurs 273,2 DKK. ..
29
08 Jan
VELO
Det er trist at se, hvorledes knap så fine følelser løber af med debattører i denne debat. Hype og s..
28
09 Jan
VELO
Jeg må sige, at jeg synes det er synd, at debatten de sidste par dage har nået et ekstremt lavt nive..
27
09 Jan
VWS
Goodwrench: Stort set hver gang Vestas har lavet en opjustering af cashflow er aktien endt med at gå..
27
07 Jan
VWS
Det hænger desværre ikke helt sådan sammen.   Jeg har været med til at planlægge større møller til m..
25
05 Jan
 
FINANS bringer i dag en artikel, som siger at den gennemsnitlige leder i de største engelske selskab..
24
04 Jan
VELO
  En gennemsnitspatient på 70 kg. betaler ved 4 $/mg ift. anvist dosering af envarsus 0,13 mg/kg = c..
23
06 Jan
VELO
Jeg kan anbefale at gå på opdagelse på VELO hjemmeside.        https://www.envarsusxr.com/hcp/profes..
22

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
24 Dec - Form 8.3 - [RPC Group PLC]
13 Dec - Form 8.3 - [RPC Group PLC]
07 Dec - Director/PDMR Shareholding
04 Dec - Total voting rights
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Orlando Magic Partner with Violet Defense to Protect its Players with Patented UV Germ-Killing Technology
2
Nissan LEAF e+ joins world’s best-selling electric vehicle family
3
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of DBV Technologies S.A. Investors (DBVT)
4
ACWA Comments on Gov. Gavin Newsom’s Proposed Tax on Drinking Water
5
Rookie LeBrun Catches 29-Pound Limit, Leads Day One of FLW Tour at Sam Rayburn Reservoir presented by Polaris

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

19:00
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for NSANY, CURO and DXC: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
19:00
White sharks gather in Northwest Atlantic Shared Foraging Area off the Southeast Coast of the US
19:00
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of DNKEY, SOGO and YRIV
19:00
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of TX, CMCM and LOMA
18:33
Invitation to Northrop Grumman’s Fourth Quarter and 2018 Financial Results Conference Call
18:30
PSFCU Names Collegiate Gymnast Timothy Kutyla Its “2018 Rising Star”
18:30
Stuart Olson Value Committee Delivers Letter to Stuart Olson Board of Directors
18:20
Union Bankshares Corporation and Access National Corporation Announce Regulatory Approvals for Proposed Merger
18:17
Holding(s) in Company

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
11 January 2019 19:19:43
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20190108.3 - EUROWEB1 - 2019-01-11 20:19:43 - 2019-01-11 19:19:43 - 1000 - Website: OKAY