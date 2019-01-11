Pretivm Initiates Inquiry Into Trading of Its Shares

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pretium Resources Inc. (TSX/NYSE:PVG) (“Pretivm” or the “Company”) reports that it has retained independent legal counsel to initiate an investigation of unusual trading activity in its shares.
About Pretivm
Pretivm is a low-cost intermediate gold producer with the high-grade underground Brucejack Mine in northern British Columbia.
|For further information contact:
|Joseph Ovsenek
|Troy Shultz
|President & CEO
|Manager, Investor Relations &
Corporate Communications
Pretium Resources Inc.
Suite 2300, Four Bentall Centre, 1055 Dunsmuir Street
PO Box 49334 Vancouver, BC V7X 1L4
(604) 558-1784
invest@pretivm.com
(SEDAR filings: Pretium Resources Inc.)
