Primary placement auction of Lithuanian Government securities

Vilnius, Lithuania, 2019-01-11 09:43 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The Government Securities auction of additional offers will be held on January 21, 2019. Auction participants can submit competitive and non-competitive bids. The competitive bids shall be submitted in the order books of the VSE New Issue Yield market, whereas the non-competitive bids shall be placed in the order books of the VSE New Issue Yield Non market. The parameters of the emission to be issued shall be the following:

Type of security Lithuanian Government Bond ISIN code LT0000670036 Volume of issue before auction of additional offers 20 m EUR Volume of issue Is set during auction Currency of issue EUR Nominal value, EUR 100 Maturity, in days 2 494 Payment date 2019-01-23 Redemption date 2025-11-21 The maximum volume of non-competitive bids, which may be submitted by one auction participant, EUR 500 000 The cut-off yield, % is not announced Coupon rate (annual interest rate) 0,8 % Number of coupons per year 1 Coupon payment dates 2019-11-21; 2020-11-21; 2021-11-21; 2022-11-21; 2023-11-21; 2024-11-21; 2025-11-21. A competitive orderbook LTGCB08025A A non-competitive orderbook LTGNB08025A

The securities shall be redeemed by paying to their holders the total amount of par value. The paid up securities shall be admitted to the regulated market – to the Debt securities list of the Nasdaq Vilnius AB.

Nasdaq Baltic Transaction Services +370 5 253 14 54

