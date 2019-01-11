PSFCU Names Collegiate Gymnast Timothy Kutyla Its “2018 Rising Star”

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Jan. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Continuing to foster dreams of its young members, the Polish & Slavic Federal Credit Union announced today that the recipient of its 2018 “Rising Star” scholarship award is Timothy Kutyla, a PSFCU member and a world-class gymnast attending the University of Minnesota.

Kutyla, who is only the third student to receive the award from the Brooklyn-based credit union, will receive $5,000 to help with his studies and athletic training. PSFCU’s “Rising Star” award began a few years ago as part of its annual scholarship program to reward young PSFCU members for their achievements in the fields of sport, science, music, art, leadership or special talent.

An Olympic hopeful on the Polish national team, the 20-year-old junior competes on the University of Minnesota gymnastics squad while studying business and marketing. Kutyla was the U.S. Junior champion in the horizontal bar discipline.

“We are beyond delighted to be able to help a young credit union member attain his dream of representing Poland in the Summer Olympics,” said Bogdan Chmielewski, CEO of PSFCU. “His dedication to his sport and his studies is inspiring to all of us.”

A PSFCU member since his parents opened up his minor account, Kutyla started practicing gymnastics at the age of three. He hones his craft with a rigorous schedule that includes two-hour training sessions twice weekly beginning at 6:30 a.m., and three-hour afternoon exercises every day. In between, he attends classes and handles homework and assignments.

“I thank my credit union for this award, and will always be honored to have been chosen its ‘Rising Star,’” said Kutyla. “I hope that I will soon compete at the European Championships wearing white and red, Poland’s colors, and eventually qualify for the Olympics in Tokyo next year.”

Other athletes who have been named PSFCU’s “Rising Star” are swimmer Michael Domagala and 2016 Olympic bronze medalist in fencing, Monika Aksamit. Over the past 17 years, PSFCU has awarded more than $4.5 million in scholarships and awards to its young members.

ABOUT PSFCU

By far the largest Polish financial institution outside of Poland, PSFCU is the largest ethnic credit union in the U.S. with almost $2 billion in assets. It offers carefully tailored financial products and services to its 135,000+ members and their families throughout the country, mainly through its 19 branches in four states (New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Illinois). Long known for its commitment to the communities it serves, the credit union proudly sponsors and supports countless Polish-American organizations, schools, churches and cultural events that all help make local neighborhoods succeed and thrive.

Contact: Pawel Burdzy, PR Manager pburdzy@psfcu.net, 973-808-3240 ext. 6134

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/20fe088a-df5e-4373-88b9-782d9b3a8a85

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cbea2a92-5c5e-4400-80b6-13a5736b4015