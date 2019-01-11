11/01/2019 18:30:16

PSFCU Names Collegiate Gymnast Timothy Kutyla Its “2018 Rising Star”

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Jan. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Continuing to foster dreams of its young members, the Polish & Slavic Federal Credit Union announced today that the recipient of its 2018 “Rising Star” scholarship award is Timothy Kutyla, a PSFCU member and a world-class gymnast attending the University of Minnesota.

Kutyla, who is only the third student to receive the award from the Brooklyn-based credit union, will receive $5,000 to help with his studies and athletic training.  PSFCU’s “Rising Star” award began a few years ago as part of its annual scholarship program to reward young PSFCU members for their achievements in the fields of sport, science, music, art, leadership or special talent. 

An Olympic hopeful on the Polish national team, the 20-year-old junior competes on the University of Minnesota gymnastics squad while studying business and marketing. Kutyla was the U.S. Junior champion in the horizontal bar discipline.

“We are beyond delighted to be able to help a young credit union member attain his dream of representing Poland in the Summer Olympics,” said Bogdan Chmielewski, CEO of PSFCU.  “His dedication to his sport and his studies is inspiring to all of us.”

A PSFCU member since his parents opened up his minor account, Kutyla started practicing gymnastics at the age of three.  He hones his craft with a rigorous schedule that includes two-hour training sessions twice weekly beginning at 6:30 a.m., and three-hour afternoon exercises every day.  In between, he attends classes and handles homework and assignments.

“I thank my credit union for this award, and will always be honored to have been chosen its ‘Rising Star,’” said Kutyla.  “I hope that I will soon compete at the European Championships wearing white and red, Poland’s colors, and eventually qualify for the Olympics in Tokyo next year.”

Other athletes who have been named PSFCU’s “Rising Star” are swimmer Michael Domagala and 2016 Olympic bronze medalist in fencing, Monika Aksamit.  Over the past 17 years, PSFCU has awarded more than $4.5 million in scholarships and awards to its young members.

ABOUT PSFCU

By far the largest Polish financial institution outside of Poland, PSFCU is the largest ethnic credit union in the U.S. with almost $2 billion in assets. It offers carefully tailored financial products and services to its 135,000+ members and their families throughout the country, mainly through its 19 branches in four states (New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Illinois). Long known for its commitment to the communities it serves, the credit union proudly sponsors and supports countless Polish-American organizations, schools, churches and cultural events that all help make local neighborhoods succeed and thrive.

Contact: Pawel Burdzy, PR Manager

pburdzy@psfcu.net, 973-808-3240 ext. 6134

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/20fe088a-df5e-4373-88b9-782d9b3a8a85

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cbea2a92-5c5e-4400-80b6-13a5736b4015

LOGO-HIGH RESOLUTION.jpg

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
08 Jan
VELO
Nogle gange forekommer strategier og eksekveringen af dem mere indlysende end andre.   For 8-10 år s..
51
05 Jan
BAVA
1. Hvor får du 1,7-1,8 Mia fra? I Q3 rapporten angav de sequrities, cash and cashequivalents til 2,4..
31
06 Jan
PNDORA
Pandora A/S 6.januar 2019   Jeg har den 4.januar 2019 købt aktier i Pandora A/S til kurs 273,2 DKK. ..
29
08 Jan
VELO
Det er trist at se, hvorledes knap så fine følelser løber af med debattører i denne debat. Hype og s..
28
09 Jan
VELO
Jeg må sige, at jeg synes det er synd, at debatten de sidste par dage har nået et ekstremt lavt nive..
27
09 Jan
VWS
Goodwrench: Stort set hver gang Vestas har lavet en opjustering af cashflow er aktien endt med at gå..
27
07 Jan
VWS
Det hænger desværre ikke helt sådan sammen.   Jeg har været med til at planlægge større møller til m..
25
05 Jan
 
FINANS bringer i dag en artikel, som siger at den gennemsnitlige leder i de største engelske selskab..
24
04 Jan
VELO
  En gennemsnitspatient på 70 kg. betaler ved 4 $/mg ift. anvist dosering af envarsus 0,13 mg/kg = c..
23
06 Jan
VELO
Jeg kan anbefale at gå på opdagelse på VELO hjemmeside.        https://www.envarsusxr.com/hcp/profes..
22

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
24 Dec - Form 8.3 - [RPC Group PLC]
13 Dec - Form 8.3 - [RPC Group PLC]
07 Dec - Director/PDMR Shareholding
04 Dec - Total voting rights
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Orlando Magic Partner with Violet Defense to Protect its Players with Patented UV Germ-Killing Technology
2
Nissan LEAF e+ joins world’s best-selling electric vehicle family
3
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of DBV Technologies S.A. Investors (DBVT)
4
ACWA Comments on Gov. Gavin Newsom’s Proposed Tax on Drinking Water
5
Rookie LeBrun Catches 29-Pound Limit, Leads Day One of FLW Tour at Sam Rayburn Reservoir presented by Polaris

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

19:00
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of TX, CMCM and LOMA
19:00
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of DNKEY, SOGO and YRIV
19:00
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for NSANY, CURO and DXC: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
19:00
White sharks gather in Northwest Atlantic Shared Foraging Area off the Southeast Coast of the US
18:33
Invitation to Northrop Grumman’s Fourth Quarter and 2018 Financial Results Conference Call
18:30
PSFCU Names Collegiate Gymnast Timothy Kutyla Its “2018 Rising Star”
18:30
Stuart Olson Value Committee Delivers Letter to Stuart Olson Board of Directors
18:20
Union Bankshares Corporation and Access National Corporation Announce Regulatory Approvals for Proposed Merger
18:17
Holding(s) in Company

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
11 January 2019 19:19:17
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20190108.3 - EUROWEB5 - 2019-01-11 20:19:17 - 2019-01-11 19:19:17 - 1000 - Website: OKAY