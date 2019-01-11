Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Two Harbors Investments, Heidrick & Struggles International, Ebix, Apogee Enterprises, NCI Building, and Agree Realty — New Horizons, Emerging Trends, and Upcoming Developments

NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In new independent research reports released early this morning, Fundamental Markets released its latest key findings for all current investors, traders, and shareholders of Two Harbors Investments Corp (NYSE:TWO), Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII), Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX), Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG), NCI Building Systems, Inc. (NYSE:NCS), and Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC), including updated fundamental summaries, consolidated fiscal reporting, and fully-qualified certified analyst research.

Complimentary Access: Research Reports

Full copies of recently published reports are available to readers at the links below.

TWO DOWNLOAD: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=TWO HSII DOWNLOAD: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=HSII EBIX DOWNLOAD: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=EBIX APOG DOWNLOAD: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=APOG NCS DOWNLOAD: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=NCS ADC DOWNLOAD: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=ADC

(You may have to copy and paste the link into your browser and hit the [ENTER] key)

The new research reports from Fundamental Markets, available for free download at the links above, examine Two Harbors Investments Corp (NYSE:TWO), Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII), Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX), Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG), NCI Building Systems, Inc. (NYSE:NCS), and Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC) on a fundamental level and outlines the overall demand for their products and services in addition to an in-depth review of the business strategy, management discussion, and overall direction going forward. Several excerpts from the recently released reports are available to today's readers below.

-----------------------------------------

Important Notice:

the following excerpts are not designed to be standalone summaries and as such, important information may be missing from these samples. Please download the entire research report, free of charge, to ensure you are reading all relevant material information. All information in this release was accessed January 8th, 2019. Percentage calculations are performed after rounding. All amounts in millions (MM), except per share amounts.

-----------------------------------------

TWO HARBORS INVESTMENTS CORP (TWO) REPORT OVERVIEW

Two Harbors Investments' Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Two Harbors Investments reported revenue of $236.70MM vs $196.09MM (up 20.71%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.08 vs $0.53 (down 84.91%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Two Harbors Investments reported revenue of $745.09MM vs $575.08MM (up 29.56%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $1.85 vs $2.03 (down 8.87%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 5th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.47. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $1.90 and is expected to report on February 5th, 2019.

To read the full Two Harbors Investments Corp (TWO) report, download it here: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=TWO

-----------------------------------------

HEIDRICK & STRUGGLES INTERNATIONAL, INC. (HSII) REPORT OVERVIEW

Heidrick & Struggles International's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Heidrick & Struggles International reported revenue of $192.34MM vs $164.47MM (up 16.95%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.87 vs $0.44 (up 97.73%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Heidrick & Struggles International reported revenue of $640.06MM vs $600.91MM (up 6.52%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$2.60 vs $0.83. Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 25th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. Reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.15. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $2.44 and is expected to report on February 25th, 2019.

To read the full Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (HSII) report, download it here: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=HSII

-----------------------------------------

EBIX, INC. (EBIX) REPORT OVERVIEW

Ebix's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Ebix reported revenue of $128.64MM vs $92.80MM (up 38.62%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.93 vs $0.77 (up 20.78%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Ebix reported revenue of $363.97MM vs $298.29MM (up 22.02%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $3.19 vs $2.88 (up 10.76%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on March 7th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. Reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.84. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $4.41 and is expected to report on March 7th, 2019.

To read the full Ebix, Inc. (EBIX) report, download it here: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=EBIX

-----------------------------------------

APOGEE ENTERPRISES, INC. (APOG) REPORT OVERVIEW

Apogee Enterprises' Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended August 31st, 2018 vs August 31st, 2017, Apogee Enterprises reported revenue of $362.13MM vs $343.91MM (up 5.30%) and basic earnings per share $0.73 vs $0.60 (up 21.67%). For the twelve months ended February 28th, 2018 vs February 28th, 2017, Apogee Enterprises reported revenue of $1,326.17MM vs $1,114.53MM (up 18.99%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $2.79 vs $2.98 (down 6.38%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on April 11th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending February 28th, 2019. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.83. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $3.59 and is expected to report on April 11th, 2019.

To read the full Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (APOG) report, download it here: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=APOG

-----------------------------------------

NCI BUILDING SYSTEMS, INC. (NCS) REPORT OVERVIEW

NCI Building's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended October 31st, 2018 vs October 31st, 2017, NCI Building reported revenue of $573.63MM vs $488.73MM (up 17.37%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.42 vs $0.24 (up 75.00%). For the twelve months ended October 31st, 2018 vs October 31st, 2017, NCI Building reported revenue of $2,000.58MM vs $1,770.28MM (up 13.01%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.95 vs $0.77 (up 23.38%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on March 5th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending January 31st, 2019. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.14. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $1.51 and is expected to report on December 18th, 2019.

To read the full NCI Building Systems, Inc. (NCS) report, download it here: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=NCS

-----------------------------------------

AGREE REALTY CORPORATION (ADC) REPORT OVERVIEW

Agree Realty's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Agree Realty reported revenue of $37.31MM vs $30.39MM (up 22.77%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.49 vs $0.42 (up 16.67%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Agree Realty reported revenue of $116.56MM vs $91.53MM (up 27.34%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $2.09 vs $1.97 (up 6.09%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 28th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.71. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $3.09 and is expected to report on February 28th, 2019.

To read the full Agree Realty Corporation (ADC) report, download it here: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=ADC

-----------------------------------------

ABOUT FUNDAMENTAL MARKETS

Fundamental Markets serves thousands of members and have provided research through some of the world's leading brokerages for over a decade–and continue to be one of the best information sources for investors and investment professionals worldwide. Fundamental Markets' roster boasts decades of financial experience and includes top financial writers, FINRA® BrokerCheck® certified professionals with current and valid CRD® number designations, as well as Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA®) designation holders, to ensure up to date factual information for active readers on the topics they care about.

REGISTERED MEMBER STATUS

Fundamental Markets' oversight and audit staff are registered analysts, brokers, and/or financial advisers ("Registered Members") working within Equity Research, Media, and Compliance departments. Fundamental Markets' roster includes qualified CFA® charterholders, licensed securities attorneys, and registered FINRA® members holding duly issued CRD® numbers. Current licensed status of several Registered Members at Fundamental Markets have been independently verified by an outside audit firm, including policy and audit records duly executed by Registered Members. Complaints, concerns, questions, or inquiries regarding this release should be directed to Fundamental Markets' Compliance department by Phone, at +1 667-401-0010, or by E-mail at compliance@Fundamental-Markets.com.

LEGAL NOTICES

Information contained herein is not an offer or solicitation to buy, hold, or sell any security. Fundamental Markets, Fundamental Markets members, and/or Fundamental Markets affiliates are not responsible for any gains or losses that result from the opinions expressed. Fundamental Markets makes no representations as to the completeness, accuracy, or timeliness of the material provided and all materials are subject to change without notice. Fundamental Markets has not been compensated for the publication of this press release by any of the above mentioned companies. Fundamental Markets is not a financial advisory firm, investment adviser, or broker-dealer, and does not undertake any activities that would require such registration. For our full disclaimer, disclosure, and terms of service please visit our website.

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.