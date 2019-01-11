11/01/2019 20:00:00

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: XPO TDOC XRAY: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines

Related content
16:00 - 
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC R..
16:00 - 
SHAREHOLDER ALERT - Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC ..
00:26 - 
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Clas..

NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that class actions have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 12, 2019

Class Period: February 26, 2014 and December 12, 2018

Get additional information about XPO: https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/xpo-logistics-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE: TDOC)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 11, 2019

Class Period: March 3, 2016 and December 5, 2018

Get additional information about TDOC: https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/teladoc-health-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Dentsply Sirona, Inc. (NASDAQ: XRAY)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 9, 2019

Class Period: (i) all persons who purchased the common stock of Dentsply Sirona, Inc. (NASDAQ: XRAY) between February 20, 2014 and August 7, 2018; (ii) all Dentsply International Inc. shareholders who held shares as of the record date of December 2, 2015 and were entitled to vote with respect to the Acquisition at the January 11, 2016 special meeting of Dentsply International Inc. shareholders; and (iii) all persons who purchased or otherwise acquired the common stock of Dentsply International in exchange for their shares of common stock of Sirona in connection with the Acquisition

Get additional information about XRAY: https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/dentsply-sirona-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

To learn more contact Vincent Wong, Esq. either via email vw@wongesq.com or by telephone at 212.425.1140.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney that has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Vincent Wong, Esq.

39 East Broadway

Suite 304

New York, NY 10002

Tel. 212.425.1140

Fax. 866.699.3880

E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com 

250x148_wong.jpg

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

20:00 XPO
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: XPO TDOC XRAY: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines
16:00 XPO
SHAREHOLDER ALERT - Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action Against XPO Logistics, Inc. (XPO) & Lead Plaintiff Deadline - February 12, 2019
00:26 TS
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Tenaris, Teladoc, XPO Logistics, and Nobilis Health and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
10 Jan XPO
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of XPO, TDOC and XRAY
10 Jan XPO
Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against XPO Logistics, Inc. 
09 Jan XPO
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for XPO, TDOC and XRAY: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
08 Jan XPO
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: XPO XRAY PRGO: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines
08 Jan TS
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of TS, XPO and TDOC
08 Jan XPO
INVESTOR ALERT NOTICE: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against XPO Logistics, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
07 Jan XPO
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for XPO and TDOC: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
24 Dec - Form 8.3 - [RPC Group PLC]
13 Dec - Form 8.3 - [RPC Group PLC]
07 Dec - Director/PDMR Shareholding
04 Dec - Total voting rights
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Nissan LEAF e+ joins world’s best-selling electric vehicle family
2
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of DBV Technologies S.A. Investors (DBVT)
3
ACWA Comments on Gov. Gavin Newsom’s Proposed Tax on Drinking Water
4
Rookie LeBrun Catches 29-Pound Limit, Leads Day One of FLW Tour at Sam Rayburn Reservoir presented by Polaris
5
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Cheetah, Marriott, CURO, and Loma Negra and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Related stock quotes

XPO Logistics Inc 63.07 0.4% Stock price increasing
DENTSPLY SIRONA 40.71 1.7% Stock price increasing
Teladoc Inc 55.46 -0.2% Stock price decreasing

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

20:31
Columbus Gold Announces $2 Million Private Placement and Provides Montagne d’Or Project Update; Nordgold Increases Its Equity Interest in Columbus
20:18
Spot market volume drops nearly a third from December 2017
20:17
Mountain America Credit Union Helps Raise Over $17,000 in Annual Donations for Operation Underground Railroad
20:03
Four Stocks Set to Take Advantage of Hemp and Edibles Legalization
20:00
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: XPO TDOC XRAY: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines
19:59
VRB Energy Completes Commissioning of Phase 1 of the Hubei Zaoyang 10MW/40MWh Utility-Scale Solar and Storage Integration Demonstration Project
19:58
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Investors of Class Action Against Snap Inc. (SNAP) and Lead Plaintiff Deadline – January 31, 2019
19:50
Easton Announces Status Updates on its $2,600,000 Framing Contract to Construct 150 Homes, Including New Additional Project
19:48
Immucor Announces Health Canada Approval for Echo Echo Lumena™; Next Generation, Fully Automated Instrument Powers Smaller to Mid-Volume Labs

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
11 January 2019 20:54:17
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20190108.3 - EUROWEB3 - 2019-01-11 21:54:17 - 2019-01-11 20:54:17 - 1000 - Website: OKAY