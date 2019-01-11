11/01/2019 21:10:00

Stein Mart Reports November/December Sales

Related content
03 Jan - 
Stein Mart to Present at the 2019 ICR Conference
17 Dec - 
Stein Mart Selects James B. Brown as Chief Financial Of..
27 Nov - 
Stein Mart, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2018 Results

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Jan. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stein Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMRT) today reported that its comparable stores sales for the nine-week period ended January 5, 2019 decreased 3.3 percent on a shifted basis, which compares to the nine-week period ended January 6, 2018. Results reflect lower store traffic partially offset by higher average unit retail and digital sales growth of 20 percent.           

“Holiday sales were below our expectations, with traffic impacted by changes we made to our holiday marketing strategy,” said Hunt Hawkins, Chief Executive Officer. “Notwithstanding our holiday sales, fiscal 2018 operating results will be significantly better than last year.”

ICR Conference

Stein Mart will be presenting at the 2019 ICR Conference being held at the Grande Lakes Hotel and Resort in Orlando, FL on Monday, January 14, 2019 at 3:30 p.m. EST. The audio portion of the presentation will be webcast live and available for 90 days through the Investor Relations website at https://ir.steinmart.com.

Fourth Quarter Earnings Announcement

Stein Mart plans to release its fourth quarter and fiscal 2018 financial results after the U.S. financial markets close on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 and will also host a conference call to discuss results and operations on the same day. Details for the conference call will be announced at a later time.

About Stein Mart

Stein Mart, Inc. is a national specialty off-price retailer offering designer and name-brand fashion apparel, home décor, accessories and shoes at everyday discount prices. Stein Mart provides real value that customers will love every day both in stores and online. The Company currently operates 288 stores across 30 states. For more information, please visit www.steinmart.com.                                                                                                                        

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements    

Except for historical information contained herein, the statements in this release may be forward-looking and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements even if experience or future changes make it clear that projected results expressed or implied will not be realized. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause Stein Mart’s actual results in future periods to differ materially from forecasted or expected results. Those risks include, without limitation: dependence on our ability to purchase merchandise at competitive terms through relationships with our vendors and their factors, consumer sensitivity to economic conditions, competition in the retail industry, changes in fashion trends and consumer preferences, ability to implement our strategic plans to sustain profitable growth, effectiveness of advertising and marketing, capital availability and debt levels, dividend impact on stock price, ability to negotiate acceptable lease terms with current and potential landlords, ability to successfully implement strategies to exit under-performing stores, extreme and/or unseasonable weather conditions, adequate sources of merchandise at acceptable prices, dependence on certain key personnel and ability to attract and retain qualified employees, impacts of seasonality, increases in the cost of compensation and employee benefits, disruption of the Company’s distribution process, dependence on imported merchandise, information technology failures, data security breaches, single supplier for shoe department, single provider for ecommerce website, acts of terrorism, ability to adapt to new regulatory compliance and disclosure obligations, material weaknesses in internal control over financial reporting and other risks and uncertainties described in the Company’s filings with the SEC.

For more information:

Linda L. Tasseff

Director, Investor Relations

(904) 858-2639

ltasseff@steinmart.com

Stein.jpg

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

21:10 SMRT
Stein Mart Reports November/December Sales
03 Jan SMRT
Stein Mart to Present at the 2019 ICR Conference
17 Dec SMRT
Stein Mart Selects James B. Brown as Chief Financial Officer
27 Nov SMRT
Stein Mart, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2018 Results
09 Nov SMRT
Stein Mart Turns Black Friday into “GOLD” with Biggest Giveaway Ever Valued at $500,000!
06 Nov SMRT
Stein Mart Announces Third Quarter 2018 Earnings Release and Conference Call
29 Oct PDCO
Recent Analysis Shows Harley-Davidson, Broadcom Inc., MedEquities Realty Trust, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Stein Mart, and Patterson Companies Market Influences — Renewed Outlook, Key Drivers of Growth
01 Oct SMRT
Stein Mart, Inc. Announces Planned Retirement of CFO
27 Sep SMRT
Stein Mart to Open Two New Stores in the Chicago Area
18 Sep SMRT
Stein Mart, Inc. Announces Five-Year Extended and Amended $275 Million Credit Agreements

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
24 Dec - Form 8.3 - [RPC Group PLC]
13 Dec - Form 8.3 - [RPC Group PLC]
07 Dec - Director/PDMR Shareholding
04 Dec - Total voting rights
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Nissan LEAF e+ joins world’s best-selling electric vehicle family
2
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of DBV Technologies S.A. Investors (DBVT)
3
ACWA Comments on Gov. Gavin Newsom’s Proposed Tax on Drinking Water
4
Rookie LeBrun Catches 29-Pound Limit, Leads Day One of FLW Tour at Sam Rayburn Reservoir presented by Polaris
5
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Cheetah, Marriott, CURO, and Loma Negra and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Related stock quotes

Stein Mart Inc 1.250 0.0% Stock price unchanged

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

22:01
Martinrea International Inc. Announces Closing of Investment in NanoXplore Inc. and Filing of Early Warning Report
22:00
UPDATE - Immucor Announces Health Canada Approval for Echo Lumena™; Next Generation, Fully Automated Instrument Powers Smaller to Mid-Volume Labs
22:00
Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. Receives Continued Listing Standards Notice From NYSE
22:00
SSLJ plans to take appropriate measures after receiving the Nasdaq deficiency notice
22:00
Hovnanian Enterprises Receives Continued Listing Standard Notice From NYSE and Announces Reverse Stock Split Proposal
21:50
Delek US Holdings Announces the Formation of DK Trading & Supply
21:45
Churchill Downs Incorporated Confirms 3-for-1 Stock Split Record Date of January 11, 2019
21:41
Exco Technologies Limited Annual General Meeting and Announcement of First Quarter Results on January 30, 2019
21:30
Piedmont Office Realty Trust to Report Fourth Quarter and Annual 2018 Financial Results

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
11 January 2019 22:24:19
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20190108.3 - EUROWEB2 - 2019-01-11 23:24:19 - 2019-01-11 22:24:19 - 1000 - Website: OKAY