11/01/2019 15:26:11

Teleconference Announcement

Related content
05 Dec - 
National Fuel Declares Quarterly Dividend
19 Nov - 
National Fuel Announces Management Change
12 Nov - 
National Fuel Gas Company Accepts U.S. Environmental Pr..

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y., Jan. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- You are invited to participate in a teleconference to review National Fuel Gas Company’s (NYSE:NFG) First Quarter Fiscal 2019 results and hear an update on the Company and its operations. The teleconference will be held on:

Friday, February 1, 2019, at 11 a.m. (ET)

Representing management will be Ronald J. Tanski, President and Chief Executive Officer; David P. Bauer, Treasurer and Principal Financial Officer; and John P. McGinnis, President of Seneca Resources Company, LLC. Prepared remarks are planned for approximately 20 minutes with ample time for questions and answers.

Participant Toll-Free Dial-In Number: 833-287-0795

Participant International Toll Dial-In Number: 647-689-4454

Conference ID: 7996513

This teleconference will be simultaneously webcast online in a “listen only” mode at the National Fuel website: investor.nationalfuelgas.com. Go to the NFG Investor Relations News & Events page, click the link to the conference call and “agree” to the terms of the safe-harbor disclaimer to proceed to the call. An audio replay of the teleconference call will begin approximately two hours following the call on Friday, February 1, 2019, and play through the close of business on Friday, February 8, 2019.  To access the replay, dial 800-585-8367 and provide the conference ID number listed above.

National Fuel is a diversified energy company headquartered in Western New York that operates an integrated collection of natural gas and oil assets across five business segments: Exploration & Production, Pipeline & Storage, Gathering, Utility, and Energy Marketing. Additional information about National Fuel is available at www.nationalfuelgas.com

For additional information, contact:

Kenneth E. Webster

Director of Investor Relations

716-857-7067

or

Kathryn Nikisch-Hoffman

Senior Investor Relations Analyst

716-857-7340

Email: nfg_investor_relations@natfuel.com

hirescolorlogo.png

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

15:26 NFG
Teleconference Announcement
05 Dec NFG
National Fuel Declares Quarterly Dividend
19 Nov NFG
National Fuel Announces Management Change
12 Nov NFG
National Fuel Gas Company Accepts U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Methane Challenge
05 Nov NFG
National Fuel Announces Management Change
01 Nov NFG
National Fuel Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2018 Earnings
17 Oct NFG
Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Shenandoah Telecommunications, Nova Measuring Instruments, FRP, National Fuel Gas, Organovo, and Sierra Wireless — New Horizons, Emerging Trends, and Upcoming Developments
12 Oct NFG
Teleconference Announcement
13 Sep NFG
National Fuel Declares Quarterly Dividend
14 Aug PLUG
Market Trends Toward New Normal in Acorda Therapeutics, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Plug Power, Group 1 Automotive, Shutterfly, and National Fuel Gas — Emerging Consolidated Expectations, Analyst Ratings

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
24 Dec - Form 8.3 - [RPC Group PLC]
13 Dec - Form 8.3 - [RPC Group PLC]
07 Dec - Director/PDMR Shareholding
04 Dec - Total voting rights
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Orlando Magic Partner with Violet Defense to Protect its Players with Patented UV Germ-Killing Technology
2
Nissan LEAF e+ joins world’s best-selling electric vehicle family
3
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of DBV Technologies S.A. Investors (DBVT)
4
ACWA Comments on Gov. Gavin Newsom’s Proposed Tax on Drinking Water
5
Rookie LeBrun Catches 29-Pound Limit, Leads Day One of FLW Tour at Sam Rayburn Reservoir presented by Polaris

Related stock quotes

National Fuel Gas Compan.. 54.16 -0.2% Stock price decreasing

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

15:55
Net Asset Value(s)
15:53
Weekly Exercise - Norwegian Stock 03/19
15:50
Evolving Consumer Demands Are Reshaping Dairy Supply Chains
15:48
Washington Marriott Wardman Park Unveils Redesigned Guestrooms
15:45
Larson Electronics Releases Explosion Proof Transformer, 3 kVA, 480V Primary & 120/240V Secondary
15:42
DSA Financial Corporation Declares a Quarterly Dividend and Reports Earnings for the Second Quarter Ended December 31, 2018
15:41
Holding(s) in Company
15:33
Termination of membership at Nasdaq Derivatives Markets: Savon Voima Oyj
15:31
Teradyne to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2018 Results

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
11 January 2019 16:15:18
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20190108.3 - EUROWEB7 - 2019-01-11 17:15:18 - 2019-01-11 16:15:18 - 1000 - Website: OKAY