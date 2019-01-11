11/01/2019 15:31:27

Teradyne to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2018 Results

NORTH READING, Mass., Jan. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE: TER) will release financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2018 on Wednesday, January 23 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (ET) or later.

A conference call to discuss the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2018 results, along with management's business outlook, will follow at 10:00 a.m. ET, Thursday, January 24.

Interested investors should access the webcast at investors.teradyne.com/events-presentations at least five minutes before the call begins. Presentation materials will be available starting at 10:00 a.m. ET.

A replay will be available on the Teradyne website at – teradyne.com/investors.

About Teradyne

Teradyne

(NYSE:TER) is a leading supplier of automation equipment for test and industrial applications. Teradyne Automatic Test Equipment (ATE) is used to test semiconductors, wireless products, data storage and complex electronic systems, which serve consumer, communications, industrial and government customers. Our Industrial Automation products include collaborative robots, autonomous mobile robots and sensing and simulation software, used by global manufacturing and industrial customers to improve quality and increase manufacturing efficiency. In 2017, Teradyne had revenue of $2.14 billion and currently employs approximately 4,800 people worldwide. For more information, visit teradyne.com. Teradyne® is a registered trademark of Teradyne, Inc. in the U.S. and other countries.

For more information, contact:

Andrew Blanchard

Investor Relations

Tel: 978.370.2425

investorrelations@teradyne.com

