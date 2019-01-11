The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of GS, TS and NVDA

NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE: GS)

Class Period: February 28, 2014 to December 17, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 19, 2019

During the class period, The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Goldman Sachs participated in a fraud and money-laundering scheme in collusion with 1Malaysia Development Bhd., a Malaysian state-owned investment fund; (2) the foregoing conduct, when revealed, would foreseeably subject Goldman Sachs to heightened regulatory investigations and enforcement; and (3) as a result, Goldman Sachs’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Get additional information about the GS lawsuit: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/the-goldman-sachs-group-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Tenaris S.A. (NYSE: TS)

Class Period: May 1, 2014 to November 27, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 11, 2019

The lawsuit alleges Tenaris S.A. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose during the class period that: (1) Tenaris’s CEO and Chairman, Paolo Rocca, knew that one of his company’s executives paid cash to government officials from 2009 to 2012 to expedite compensation payments for the sale of Sidor; (2) this conduct would lead to Rocca being charged in a graft scheme, and subject Tenaris, its affiliates, and/or executives to heightened governmental scrutiny; and (3) as a result, Tenaris’s public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

Get additional information about the TS lawsuit: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/tenaris-s-a-loss-submission-form?wire=3

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQGS: NVDA)

Class Period: August 10, 2017 to November 15, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 19, 2019

According to the complaint, NVIDIA Corporation allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) NVIDIA’s growth in its gaming GPU revenue was driven, as repeatedly denied by Defendants, in significant part by the spiked demand for those GPUs among cryptocurrency miners; (ii) NVIDIA did not have, as Defendants asserted, visibility into its inventory channel; (iii) NVIDIA was unable to adapt to the volatility of cryptocurrency markets; (iv) as cryptocurrency prices dropped, NVIDIA hid halting growth from cryptocurrency miners by continuing to push mid-range GPUs into the channel; (v) this would foreseeably cause an oversupply of gaming card inventory levels on the market and ultimately lead to over three months of excess inventory in NVIDIA’s channel; and (vi) as a result, NVIDIA’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Get additional information about the NVDA lawsuit: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/nvidia-corporation-loss-submission-form?wire=3

