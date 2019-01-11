11/01/2019 18:00:00

The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of MGI, MDR and PPDF

Related content
00:10 - 
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Clas..
10 Jan - 
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: EIX MDR ATUS: The Law Offices of Vin..
10 Jan - 
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for MGI and PPDF: Levi & Korsinsky,..

NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQGS: MGI)

Class Period: February 11, 2014 to November 8, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 14, 2019

MoneyGram International, Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) MoneyGram was aware for years of high levels of fraud involving its money transfer system; (2) MoneyGram failed to implement appropriate anti-fraud countermeasures, in part, because doing so would adversely impact its revenue; (3) this misconduct would draw scrutiny from the FTC, which had an agreed-upon order requiring MoneyGram to implement a comprehensive anti-fraud program; (4) this misconduct would draw scrutiny from the Department of Justice, which entered into a Deferred Prosecution Agreement concerning MoneyGram’s anti-fraud and anti-money laundering programs; and (5) as a result, defendants’ statements about MoneyGram’s business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Get additional information about the MGI lawsuit: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/moneygram-international-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

McDermott International, Inc. (NYSE: MDR)

Class Period: January 24, 2018 to October 30, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 15, 2019

The complaint alleges that throughout the class period McDermott International, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company was facing strong headwinds and would fail to meet revenue and earnings estimates; (2) there were material problems with the integration of the CB&I business; (3) certain CB&I projects were reasonably likely to incur higher costs; (4) as a result, the fair value of these CB&I projects would be materially impacted; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Get additional information about the MDR lawsuit: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/mcdermott-international-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

PPDAI Group Inc. (NYSE: PPDF)

Class Period: Purchasers of American Depositary Shares (1) pursuant or traceable to the F-1 registration statement, the F-6 registration statement, and related Prospectus issued in connection with PPDAI’s initial  public stock offering held on or about November 10, 2017 (the “IPO” or “Offering”) and/or (2) between November 10, 2017 and December 1, 2017

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 25, 2019

The lawsuit alleges PPDAI Group Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose during the class period that: (1) PPDAI was engaged in predatory lending practices that saddled subprime borrowers and those with poor or limited credit histories with high interest rate debt they could not repay; (2) many of PPDAI’s customers were using PPDAI-provided loans to repay existing loans they otherwise could not afford to repay, thereby inflating PPDAI’s revenues and active borrower numbers and increasing the likelihood of defaults; (3) PPDAI was experiencing increasing delinquency rates, negatively affecting PPDAI’s reserves; (4) PPDAI’s purported “rapid growth” in the number and amount of loans had materially dropped off; (5) PPDAI was providing online loans to college students despite a government ban on the practice; (6) PPDAI was engaged in overly aggressive and improper collection practices; and (7) as a result of its improper lending, underwriting, and collection practices, PPDAI was subject to heightened risk of adverse actions by Chinese regulators. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

Get additional information about the PPDF lawsuit: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/ppdai-group-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. There is no cost or obligation to you. If you suffered a loss during the class period and wish to obtain additional information, please contact J. Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or visit the webpages provided.

J. Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

J. Klein, Esq.

Empire State Building

350 Fifth Avenue

59th Floor

New York, NY 10118

jk@kleinstocklaw.com

Telephone: (212) 616-4899

Fax: (347) 558-9665

www.kleinstocklaw.com

Klein NEW logo black transparent.png

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

18:00 MGI
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of MGI, MDR and PPDF
00:10 BA
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against MoneyGram, PPDAI, Boeing, and Ternium and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
10 Jan MGI
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for MGI and PPDF: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
09 Jan MGI
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: MGI PPDF LOMA: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines
09 Jan MGI
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action Against MoneyGram International, Inc. (MGI) and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 14, 2019
09 Jan MGI
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of GSKY, MGI and MDR
08 Jan MGI
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for MGI and CMCM: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
08 Jan MGI
CLASS ACTION ALERT: Brower Piven Notifies Investors of Class Action Lawsuit And Encourages Those Who Have Significant Losses From Investment In MoneyGram International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MGI) To Contact Brower Piven Before The Lead Plaintiff Deadline
08 Jan MGI
Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against MoneyGram International, Inc.
08 Jan EIX
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: MGI EIX MDR: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
24 Dec - Form 8.3 - [RPC Group PLC]
13 Dec - Form 8.3 - [RPC Group PLC]
07 Dec - Director/PDMR Shareholding
04 Dec - Total voting rights
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Orlando Magic Partner with Violet Defense to Protect its Players with Patented UV Germ-Killing Technology
2
Nissan LEAF e+ joins world’s best-selling electric vehicle family
3
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of DBV Technologies S.A. Investors (DBVT)
4
ACWA Comments on Gov. Gavin Newsom’s Proposed Tax on Drinking Water
5
Rookie LeBrun Catches 29-Pound Limit, Leads Day One of FLW Tour at Sam Rayburn Reservoir presented by Polaris

Related stock quotes

Moneygram International .. 2.330 5.0% Stock price increasing
McDermott International .. 8.310 -1.9% Stock price decreasing

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

19:00
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of TX, CMCM and LOMA
19:00
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of DNKEY, SOGO and YRIV
19:00
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for NSANY, CURO and DXC: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
19:00
White sharks gather in Northwest Atlantic Shared Foraging Area off the Southeast Coast of the US
18:33
Invitation to Northrop Grumman’s Fourth Quarter and 2018 Financial Results Conference Call
18:30
PSFCU Names Collegiate Gymnast Timothy Kutyla Its “2018 Rising Star”
18:30
Stuart Olson Value Committee Delivers Letter to Stuart Olson Board of Directors
18:20
Union Bankshares Corporation and Access National Corporation Announce Regulatory Approvals for Proposed Merger
18:17
Holding(s) in Company

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
11 January 2019 19:19:39
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20190108.3 - EUROWEB7 - 2019-01-11 20:19:39 - 2019-01-11 19:19:39 - 1000 - Website: OKAY