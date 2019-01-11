10/01/2019 23:41:53

The Search Is On For Colorado's Colorectal Cancer 'Supernurses'

Denver, Colorado, Jan. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Organizers of one of Denver’s most important cancer fundraisers, the Blue Hope Bash Denver, are launching a state-wide search for the Colorectal Cancer Supernurses who dedicate their lives to caring for Colorado’s colorectal cancer (CRC) community.

Cancer treatment can be a long, arduous process at any age. While ground-breaking medical advances have made treatment easier and more effective every year, the people that really make chemo-time fly are the cancer center nurses and staff who combine top-class medical skill with a brilliant bedside manner day-in, day-out.

“There are more than 17,000 colorectal cancer patients and survivors living in Colorado,” said Kim Kronenberger, Blue Hope Bash Denver organizer and CRC survivor. “Every single one of them knows a Supernurse who has made a real difference to their treatment or way of dealing with cancer and we want to hear their story!”

“We’re inviting Colorado’s CRC community to nominate their favorite medic for our CRC Supernurse Award. We’ll feature top stories in the run-up to the 2019 Blue Hope Bash Denver and invite the top Supernurses to join us as our special guests at the showcase event being held at the Mile High Station in Denver on March 8," Kronenberger said.

All you need to do to nominate your Colorectal Cancer Supernurse is submit your story, in 400 words or less, to coloradonurses@ccalliance.org, ideally with a picture or two, by the closing date of Friday, February 15. We’ll be publishing stories throughout the run up to the event in March, so please don’t wait until the last minute.

The 2019 Blue Hope Bash Denver will also honor Madeline Mellors and Andrew Gregory, fierce colorectal cancer advocates who were diagnosed with late-stage colorectal cancer in their thirties. Maddie and Andrew’s passings are a brutal reminder of the stark rise in young-onset colorectal cancer, which has risen over 20% among under-50s. Colorectal cancer is the nation's second leading cause of cancer deaths.

Last year’s inaugural Blue Hope Bash Denver event raised more than $130,000 toward colorectal cancer research and awareness, with the bulk of proceeds remaining in Denver to support local CRC initiatives. The University of Colorado Foundation in Denver was one of the main beneficiaries of the 2018 event, and those dollars have already contributed to leading-edge MSS Immunotherapy research, led by Dr. Christopher Lieu, MD.

Dr. Lieu collaborated with immunologists at the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus to run laboratory studies in a model mimicking the human immune system. It’s premature to draw conclusions, but Dr. Lieu believes the combination of targeted therapy and immunotherapy is worth investigating further. The early results were convincing enough to prompt one company to amend a phase I trial to include a large expansion cohort of colorectal cancer patients.

 “Raising funds to tackle colorectal cancer here in Colorado and building awareness of the preventability of CRCs are our main goals,” said Kronenberger. “The Blue Hope Bash Denver is a fantastic example of the Colorado community coming together to really make a difference in colorectal cancer. Every dollar takes us one step closer to defeating this unnecessary disease once and for all.”

If you would like to take part in the 2019 Blue Hope Bash Denver as a sponsor or guest or donate items or experiences to the auction, visit https://www.ccalliance.org/events/2019-blue-hope-bash-denver or contact the team in Denver by e-mailing bluehopebashdenver@ccalliance.org.

For further information, or to interview any of the people quoted, please contact:

Scott Wilson, Survivor and Blue Hope Bash Denver organizer: 303-408-3486

Steven Bushong, Senior Manager of Communications, Colorectal Cancer Alliance: sbushong@ccalliance.org or 330-957-0484            

Steven Bushong

Colorectal Cancer Alliance

330-957-0484

sbushong@ccalliance.org

