EP Global Opportunities Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

EP Global Opportunities Trust plc (the “Company”)

The Company announces that on 11 January 2019 it purchased 30,000 of its own Ordinary 1p shares at a price of £3.005 per share. The shares have been placed into Treasury.

Following this transaction, the Company has 21,881,917 Ordinary shares held in Treasury and 42,627,725 Ordinary shares in circulation. The total number of shares in issue remains as 64,509,642.