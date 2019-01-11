Vericel to Present at the 21st Annual Needham Growth Conference

Related content Vericel Reports Publication of Outcomes Data From 954 B.. New Research Coverage Highlights Verisk Analytics, Fort.. Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Plains Grou..

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL), a leader in advanced cell therapies for the sports medicine and severe burn care markets, today announced that Nick Colangelo, president and CEO, will present the latest company overview at the 21st Annual Needham Growth Conference at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York, New York on Wednesday, January 16, 2019 at 4:50pm Eastern Time.

The presentation will be live webcast at: https://wsw.com/webcast/needham90/vcel/ and may be accessed from the news and events section of the Vericel website.

About Vericel Corporation

Vericel is a leader in advanced cell therapies for the sports medicine and severe burn care markets. The company markets two cell therapy products in the United States. MACI® (autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane) is an autologous cellularized scaffold product indicated for the repair of symptomatic, single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee with or without bone involvement in adults. Epicel® (cultured epidermal autografts) is a permanent skin replacement for the treatment of patients with deep dermal or full thickness burns greater than or equal to 30% of total body surface area. For more information, please visit the company's website at www.vcel.com.

Epicel® and MACI® are registered trademarks of Vericel Corporation. © 2019 Vericel Corporation. All rights reserved.

Global Media Contacts:

David Schull

Russo Partners LLC

David.schull@russopartnersllc.com

+1 212-845-4271 (office)

+1 858-717-2310 (mobile)

Karen Chase

Russo Partners LLC

Karen.chase@russopartnersllc.com

+1 646-942-5627 (office)

+1 917-547-0434 (mobile)

Investor Contacts:

Chad Rubin

Solebury Trout

crubin@troutgroup.com

+1 (646) 378-2947

Lee Stern

Solebury Trout

lstern@troutgroup.com

+1 (646) 378-2922