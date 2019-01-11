Washington Marriott Wardman Park Unveils Redesigned Guestrooms

WASHINGTON, Jan. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Washington Marriott Wardman Park recently announced the completion of its renovation of 184 guestrooms in the Park Tower. This nine-story building adjacent to the main hotel blends both traditional and modern elements to create the new, sophisticated guestroom design. The Park Tower refresh marks the completion of a four year, multi-million-dollar guestroom renovation, an investment made by the hotel’s owners, The JBG Companies of Chevy Chase.

The Park Tower redesigned guestrooms combined with thoughtful service, convenient location, premium DC conference space and mobile guest technology, position the Washington Marriott Wardman Park as a world-class destination for meetings, business and leisure travel.

Dallas, Texas-based architectural design firm, Leo A. Daly, took inspiration from the Roaring Twenties. The refreshed look has a color palette that is classic rather than trendy, to create a contemporary modern feel for guests. The design evokes the Art Deco period with rich colors, carpets with bold geometric shapes and ornamental fixtures. Guestroom furniture is wrapped in faux linen, while a palette of warm gray is interwoven with pops of azure blue on the headboard or pillows. White and ivory detailing in the walls and window treatments pairs with the tailored fabrics and the clean-lined furnishings. Each room features easily movable furniture— guests can expect either a sofa, which can split apart into two separate seating groups, lounge chairs or ottomans.

One of the largest hotels in Adams Morgan Washington, D.C., the Washington Marriott Wardman Park has 1,153 guest rooms and suites. In addition, the hotel has 195,000 square feet of superior event space capable of hosting meetings of any size, including large conventions and executive retreats.

For more information, or to book a stay at the Woodley Park hotel , call 1-202-328-2000.

About Washington Marriott Wardman Park

The Washington Marriott Wardman Park is located in a charming neighborhood in the heart of Washington, DC filled with amazing restaurants and quaint shops. Just a few steps away, guests can discover the boutiques and ethnic cuisine of Adams Morgan or the exciting nightlife of Dupont Circle. With a Metro stop just outside the doors and area airports close by, it’s a premier city destination just two Metro stops from everything DC has to offer. The hotel offers 195,000 square feet of versatile and flexible large event space that can be customized for groups of all sizes. Guests can head north to explore the wonders of nature at the DC National Zoo or venture out to enjoy a quiet hike or invigorating run through Rock Creek Park located just moments away.

