Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Wayfair Inc. (W) and Encourages Wayfair Investors to Contact the Firm

Related content SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC N.. Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Wayfair, T.. Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opport..

NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Wayfair Inc. (NYSE: W) securities between August 2, 2018 and October 31, 2018 (the “Class Period”). Investors have until March 11, 2019 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

Click here to participate in the action.

The complaint alleges that throughout the class period defendants made false and misleading statements to the market. Specifically, that Wayfair suffered from diminishing demand for its online products and compensated by increased advertisers to drive sales. The company was about one-third of the way through the third quarter of 2018 when it announced its second-quarter results, and by that time, it had already dramatically increased its advertising spending for the quarter. Based on these facts, the company’s public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period.

If you purchased Wayfair securities during the Class Period or continue to hold shares purchased before the Class Period, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com , or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation. For additional information concerning the Wayfair lawsuit, please go to https://bespc.com/w/ . For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. please go to www.bespc.com . Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.

Brandon Walker, Esq.

Melissa Fortunato, Esq.

(212) 355-4648

investigations@bespc.com www.bespc.com