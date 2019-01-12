12/01/2019 02:17:11

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Wayfair Inc. (W) and Encourages Wayfair Investors to Contact the Firm

Related content
11 Jan - 
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC N..
03 Dec - 
Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Wayfair, T..
23 Oct - 
Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opport..

NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Wayfair Inc. (NYSE: W) securities between August 2, 2018 and October 31, 2018 (the “Class Period”).  Investors have until March 11, 2019 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

Click here to participate in the action.

The complaint alleges that throughout the class period defendants made false and misleading statements to the market.  Specifically, that Wayfair suffered from diminishing demand for its online products and compensated by increased advertisers to drive sales.  The company was about one-third of the way through the third quarter of 2018 when it announced its second-quarter results, and by that time, it had already dramatically increased its advertising spending for the quarter.  Based on these facts, the company’s public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period.

If you purchased Wayfair securities during the Class Period or continue to hold shares purchased before the Class Period, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form.  There is no cost or obligation to you.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation.  For additional information concerning the Wayfair lawsuit, please go to https://bespc.com/w/.  For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. please go to www.bespc.com.  Attorney advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.

Brandon Walker, Esq.

Melissa Fortunato, Esq.

(212) 355-4648

investigations@bespc.com

www.bespc.com

BES_Mark.jpg

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

02:17 W
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Wayfair Inc. (W) and Encourages Wayfair Investors to Contact the Firm
11 Jan W
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Investors of Class Action Against Wayfair Inc. (W) & Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 11, 2019
03 Dec X
Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Wayfair, TEGNA, Genpact, ViewRay, United States Steel, and Windstream — New Horizons, Emerging Trends, and Upcoming Developments
23 Oct DBX
Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Dropbox, Kura Oncology, DHT, Wayfair, US Foods Holding, and InflaRx N.V — New Research Emphasizes Economic Growth
09 Aug OKE
Recent Analysis Shows NIC, CarGurus, Coeur Mining, ONEOK, Wayfair, and Park Hotels & Resorts Market Influences — Renewed Outlook, Key Drivers of Growth
08 May AIG
Market Trends Toward New Normal in Wayfair, American Electric Power, American International Group, Apache, Brookdale Senior Living, and Berkshire Hathaway — Emerging Consolidated Expectations, Analyst Ratings
06 Mar AEP
Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Iron Mountain, Investors, CNX Resources, American Electric Power, VF, and Wayfair — Research Highlights Growth, Revenue, and Consolidated Results

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
24 Dec - Form 8.3 - [RPC Group PLC]
13 Dec - Form 8.3 - [RPC Group PLC]
07 Dec - Director/PDMR Shareholding
04 Dec - Total voting rights
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. and Certain Officers – GS
2
Himax Technologies, Inc. Secures TDDI Design Win for Major Korean Smartphone Maker
3
Abattis Enters Into Definitive Share Exchange Agreement With NutriVida
4
BrainStorm to Present NurOwn® Phase 3 Study Update at the 9th Annual California ALS Research Summit in Irvine, CA
5
Smithfield Foods Supports Local Organization to Bring Annual Environmental Competition to North Carolina

Related stock quotes

Wayfair Inc Class A 96.40 -2.9% Stock price decreasing

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

02:17
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Wayfair Inc. (W) and Encourages Wayfair Investors to Contact the Firm
01:32
The National Ovarian Cancer Coalition names Melissa Aucoin Chief Executive Officer
01:31
Northland Power Announces Dates for Its Fourth Quarter and Year End December 31, 2018 Financial Results Release and Details of Investor Call
01:26
Kentucky’s Bolton Vaults into Lead after Day Two of FLW Tour at Sam Rayburn Reservoir presented by Polaris
01:08
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Yangtze River Port & Logistics Limited - YRIV
01:05
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of AxoGen, Inc. - AXGN
01:00
Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Natural Health Trends Corp. (NHTC)
00:55
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Immunomedics Inc. – IMMU
00:51
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Alkermes plc – ALKS

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
12 January 2019 02:58:22
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20190108.3 - EUROWEB5 - 2019-01-12 03:58:22 - 2019-01-12 02:58:22 - 1000 - Website: OKAY