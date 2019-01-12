12/01/2019 03:50:00

DANSKE BANK SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Danske Bank A/S - DNKEY

NEW ORLEANS, Jan. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until March 11, 2019 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Danske Bank A/S (OTC: DNKEY), if they purchased the Company’s American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”) between January 9, 2014 and October 23, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York.

What You May Do

If you purchased ADRs of Danske and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/otc-dnkey/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action, you must petition the Court by March 11, 2019.

About the Lawsuit

Danske and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws. 

On October 23, 2018, media reports revealed the full extent of information provided by a whistleblower to Danske regarding money laundering activities in 2013, which it subsequently concealed while including profits from the illicit activities in its reporting, exposing it to regulatory action and fines.

On this news, the price of Danske’s ADRs plummeted, erasing more than $2.54 billion in market capitalization.

The case is Plumbers & Steamfitters Local 773 Pension Fund v. Danske Bank A/S, et al., No. 19-cv-00235.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is a law firm focused on securities, antitrust and consumer class actions, along with merger & acquisition and breach of fiduciary litigation against publicly traded companies on behalf of shareholders. The firm has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

Contact:

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

Lewis Kahn, Managing Partner

lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com

1-877-515-1850

1100 Poydras St., Suite 3200

New Orleans, LA 70163

 

Logo -Color.jpg

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
08 Jan
VELO
Nogle gange forekommer strategier og eksekveringen af dem mere indlysende end andre.   For 8-10 år s..
51
05 Jan
BAVA
1. Hvor får du 1,7-1,8 Mia fra? I Q3 rapporten angav de sequrities, cash and cashequivalents til 2,4..
31
06 Jan
PNDORA
Pandora A/S 6.januar 2019   Jeg har den 4.januar 2019 købt aktier i Pandora A/S til kurs 273,2 DKK. ..
29
08 Jan
VELO
Det er trist at se, hvorledes knap så fine følelser løber af med debattører i denne debat. Hype og s..
28
09 Jan
VELO
Jeg må sige, at jeg synes det er synd, at debatten de sidste par dage har nået et ekstremt lavt nive..
27
09 Jan
VWS
Goodwrench: Stort set hver gang Vestas har lavet en opjustering af cashflow er aktien endt med at gå..
27
07 Jan
VWS
Det hænger desværre ikke helt sådan sammen.   Jeg har været med til at planlægge større møller til m..
25
05 Jan
 
FINANS bringer i dag en artikel, som siger at den gennemsnitlige leder i de største engelske selskab..
24
06 Jan
VELO
Jeg kan anbefale at gå på opdagelse på VELO hjemmeside.        https://www.envarsusxr.com/hcp/profes..
22
05 Jan
VELO
Der er to vigtige ting der bliver overset. 1 selve markedet for envarsus - i tacromolinus er over 1..
22

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
24 Dec - Form 8.3 - [RPC Group PLC]
13 Dec - Form 8.3 - [RPC Group PLC]
07 Dec - Director/PDMR Shareholding
04 Dec - Total voting rights
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. and Certain Officers – GS
2
Himax Technologies, Inc. Secures TDDI Design Win for Major Korean Smartphone Maker
3
VRB Energy Completes Commissioning of Phase 1 of the Hubei Zaoyang 10MW/40MWh Utility-Scale Solar and Storage Integration Demonstration Project
4
Smithfield Foods Supports Local Organization to Bring Annual Environmental Competition to North Carolina
5
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of DXC Technology Company – DXC

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

03:50
DANSKE BANK SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Danske Bank A/S - DNKEY
03:50
DXC TECHNOLOGY SHAREHOLDER ALERT: CLAIMSFILER REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against DXC Technology Company - DXC
03:50
ALLERGAN SHAREHOLDER ALERT: CLAIMSFILER REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Allergan plc. - AGN
03:50
IMMUNOMEDICS SHAREHOLDER ALERT: CLAIMSFILER REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Immunomedics, Inc. - IMMU
03:50
NVIDIA SHAREHOLDER ALERT: CLAIMSFILER REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against NVIDIA Corporation - NVDA
03:50
WAYFAIR SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Wayfair Inc. - W
03:50
AXOGEN SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against AxoGen, Inc. - AXGN
03:50
MARRIOTT SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Marriott International, Inc. - MAR
02:17
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Wayfair Inc. (W) and Encourages Wayfair Investors to Contact the Firm

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
12 January 2019 08:18:04
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20190108.3 - EUROWEB4 - 2019-01-12 09:18:04 - 2019-01-12 08:18:04 - 1000 - Website: OKAY