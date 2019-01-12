12/01/2019 03:50:00

DXC TECHNOLOGY SHAREHOLDER ALERT: CLAIMSFILER REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against DXC Technology Company - DXC

NEW ORLEANS, Jan. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors that they have until February 25, 2019 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against DXC Technology Company (NYSE:DXC), if they purchased the Company’s shares between February 8, 2018 and November 6, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia.

Get Help

DXC investors should visit us at https://www.claimsfiler.com/cases/view-dxc-technology-company-securities-litigation or call toll-free (844) 367-9658. Lawyers at Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC are available to discuss your legal options.

About the Lawsuit

DXC and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws. 

On November 6, 2018, the Company revealed a range of adverse financial news including the loss of sales to significant customers, quarterly revenue shortfall in the hundreds of millions of dollars, and an $800 million reduction to its 2019 revenue outlook as well as a lack of growth in the digital space and ineffective sales strategies.

On this news, the price of DXC’s shares plummeted.

The case is City of Warren Police and Fire Retirement System v. DXC Technology Company, et al., No. 18-cv-1599.

About ClaimsFiler

ClaimsFiler has a single mission: to serve as the information source to help retail investors recover their share of billions of dollars from securities class action settlements. At ClaimsFiler.com, investors can: (1) register for free to gain access to information and settlement websites for various securities class action cases so they can timely submit their own claims; (2) upload their portfolio transactional data to be notified about relevant securities cases in which they may have a financial interest; and (3) submit inquiries to the Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC law firm for free case evaluations.

To learn more about ClaimsFiler, visit www.claimsfiler.com.

