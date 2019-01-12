Larson Electronics Releases 20-Amp Explosion Proof Emergency Stop Switch, CI/II/III, NEMA 4X, 600V

KEMP, Texas, Jan. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Larson Electronics, a Texas-based company with over 40 years of experience spearheading the industrial lighting and industrial equipment sectors, announced the release of an explosion proof emergency stop switch rated for Classes I, II and III hazardous locations. This 20-amp SPDT red push-button switch is protected by a NEMA 4X rated enclosure ideal for use in corrosive or harsh environments where combustible materials may be present.

The EPCS-PB20-600V-AXC explosion proof emergency stop switch provides accurate control of machines, devises and processes in hazardous locations rated Class I, Divisions 1 and 2, Groups B, C, and D; Class I, Zones 1 and 2, Groups IIB+H2 and IIA; Class II, Divisions 1 and 2, Groups E, F and G; and Class III. This unit also has NEMA 3, 4 and 4X ratings and a voltage rating of 600 volts. The enclosure protects the switch from sleet, rain, snow, splashing water, and solid foreign objects.

Larson Electronics’ explosion proof emergency switch features a red mushroom head switch for easy visibility and is mounted with mounting lugs This unit allows operators to connect to low-voltage auxiliary contacts. This unit can be reset via a push-and-pull action and is offered in a feed-through or dead-end configuration.

This stop switch is made of durable cast copper-free aluminum featuring a grey powder polyester painted exterior. Suitable indoor and outdoor applications for this durable explosion proof emergency stop switch include hazardous locations, industrial facilities, warehouses, manufacturing plants, and more.

