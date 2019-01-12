12/01/2019 03:50:00

MARRIOTT SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Marriott International, Inc. - MAR

NEW ORLEANS, Jan. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until January 30, 2019 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Marriott International, Inc. (NasdaqGS: MAR), if they purchased the Company’s securities between November 9, 2016 and November 29, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”).  This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York.

What You May Do

If you purchased securities of Marriott and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-mar/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action, you must petition the Court by January 30, 2019.

About the Lawsuit

Marriott and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws. 

On November 30, 2018, the Company disclosed a massive security breach discovered in its guest reservation database potentially exposing the credit card, passport and other personal data of “up to approximately 500 million guests” over a four year period in what news reports are describing as one of the largest data breaches on record based on scope of time and volume of potential victims.

On this news, the price of Marriott’s shares plummeted.

The case is McGrath v. Marriott International, Inc. et al, 1:18-cv-06845.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is a law firm focused on securities, antitrust and consumer class actions, along with merger & acquisition and breach of fiduciary litigation against publicly traded companies on behalf of shareholders. The firm has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

Contact:

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

Lewis Kahn, Managing Partner

lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com

1-877-515-1850

1100 Poydras St., Suite 3200

New Orleans, LA 70163

Logo -Color.jpg

