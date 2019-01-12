12/01/2019 03:50:00

NVIDIA SHAREHOLDER ALERT: CLAIMSFILER REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against NVIDIA Corporation - NVDA

NEW ORLEANS, Jan. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors that they have until February 19, 2019 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against NVIDIA Corporation (NasdaqGS: NVDA), if they purchased the Company’s shares between August 10, 2017 and November 15, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”).  This action is pending in the United States District Court for the District of Northern District of California.

Get Help

NVIDIA investors should visit us at https://www.claimsfiler.com/cases/view-nvidia-corporation-securities-litigation-2 or call toll-free (844) 367-9658.  Lawyers at Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC are available to discuss your legal options.

About the Lawsuit

NVIDIA and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws. 

On November 15, 2018, the Company disclosed significant cuts to its Q4 revenue guidance, a decline of over 7% (compared to 17% growth expected by investors), due to inventory buildup of midrange GPUs (graphics processing units) caused by the rapid fade of the cryptocurrency mining market.

On this news, the price of NVIDIA’s shares plummeted.

The case is Iron Workers Local 580 Joint Funds v. NVIDIA Corporation, et al., No. 18-cv-7669.

About ClaimsFiler

ClaimsFiler has a single mission: to serve as the information source to help retail investors recover their share of billions of dollars from securities class action settlements. At ClaimsFiler.com, investors can: (1) register for free to gain access to information and settlement websites for various securities class action cases so they can timely submit their own claims; (2) upload their portfolio transactional data to be notified about relevant securities cases in which they may have a financial interest; and (3) submit inquiries to the Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC law firm for free case evaluations.

To learn more about ClaimsFiler, visit www.claimsfiler.com.

