12/01/2019 00:51:27

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Alkermes plc – ALKS

Related content
11 Jan - 
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: YRCW AGN ALKS: The Law Offices of Vi..
11 Jan - 
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for YRCW and ALKS: Levi & Korsinsky..
10 Jan - 
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for YRCW and ALKS: Levi & Korsinsky..

NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Alkermes plc (“Alkermes” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:  ALKS).   Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980.

The investigation concerns whether Alkermes and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices. 

[Click here to join a class action]

On October 30, 2018, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) released a briefing document concerning the Company’s New Drug Application (“NDA”)for ALKS 5461 ahead of an FDA advisory committee meeting for the drug. The Company was developing ALKS 5461 as a treatment for major depressive disorder (“MDD”).  The document disclosed that the Company “used an abridged 6-item version of the MADRS-10 for the primary endpoint of one of the principal studies” instead of a “10-item diagnostic questionnaire (MADRS-10)” despite the fact that FDA “ explicitly [advised] against this plan.” It was further revealed that the FDA “disagreed with [Alkermes’] planned strategy to average the MADRS results over several weeks, and recommended use of the MADRS-10EOT, as used in other antidepressant studies and as previously agreed.”

Following this news, the Company’s stock fell $0.57 per share or over 1.4% to close at $39.80 per share on October 30, 2018. 

Then, on November 1, 2018, the FDA advisory committee voted 21 to 2 against the approval of ALKS 5461. At the hearing, FDA representatives reportedly stated that the agency told Alkermes not to analyze its data through an average, which Alkermes did anyway.

Following this news, Alkermes’ stock fell $3.09 per share or over 7.5% to close at $37.74 per share on November 2, 2018.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com.

CONTACT:

Robert S. Willoughby

Pomerantz LLP

rswilloughby@pomlaw.com

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

00:51 ALKS
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Alkermes plc – ALKS
11 Jan AGN
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: YRCW AGN ALKS: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines
11 Jan ALKS
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for YRCW and ALKS: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
10 Jan ALKS
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for YRCW and ALKS: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
09 Jan ALKS
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of WBT, DXC and ALKS
09 Jan ALKS
Hagens Berman Notifies Alkermes Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: ALKS) Investors of Securities Fraud Class Action and February 25, 2019 Lead Plaintiff Deadline
08 Jan ALKS
INVESTOR ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Alkermes plc and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
08 Jan ALKS
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Investors of Class Action Against Alkermes plc, Inc. (ALKS) and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 25, 2019
08 Jan ALKS
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: YRCW YRIV ALKS: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines
08 Jan ALKS
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for PRGO and ALKS: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
24 Dec - Form 8.3 - [RPC Group PLC]
13 Dec - Form 8.3 - [RPC Group PLC]
07 Dec - Director/PDMR Shareholding
04 Dec - Total voting rights
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Nissan LEAF e+ joins world’s best-selling electric vehicle family
2
Himax Technologies, Inc. Secures TDDI Design Win for Major Korean Smartphone Maker
3
Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. and Certain Officers – GS
4
Abattis Enters Into Definitive Share Exchange Agreement With NutriVida
5
Cabot Microelectronics Corporation to Release Financial Results for First Quarter 2019 After Market Close on February 6, 2019

Related stock quotes

Alkermes PLC - Ordinary .. 32.51 0.0% Stock price unchanged

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

01:05
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of AxoGen, Inc. - AXGN
01:00
Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Natural Health Trends Corp. (NHTC)
00:55
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Immunomedics Inc. – IMMU
00:51
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Alkermes plc – ALKS
00:49
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of DXC Technology Company – DXC
00:43
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of JA Solar Holdings Co., Ltd. - JASO
00:42
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of YogaWorks, Inc. - YOGA
00:37
CORRECTING and REPLACING - Spot market volume drops nearly a third from December 2017
00:35
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in GreenSky, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – GSKY

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
12 January 2019 01:23:55
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20190108.3 - EUROWEB2 - 2019-01-12 02:23:55 - 2019-01-12 01:23:55 - 1000 - Website: OKAY