12/01/2019 01:05:42

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of AxoGen, Inc. - AXGN

Related content
11 Jan - 
AXOGEN, INC. INVESTOR ALERT: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Fr..
11 Jan - 
AxoGen Class Action Lawsuit: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Ann..
10 Jan - 
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Inves..

NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of  AxoGen, Inc. (“AxoGen or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:  AXGN).   Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980.

The investigation concerns whether AxoGen and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices. 

[Click here to join a class action]

On December 18, 2018, Seligman Investments reported that “[a] number of former [AxoGen] employees allege channel stuffing [at AxoGen], given that the company’s consignment model creates potential for abuse, as well as alleging questionable revenue recognition practices.” The article continued to state that “allegations additionally include misleading operating metrics, with one former rep implying that the company’s definition of ‘active accounts’ may overstate the actual number by a factor of ten.”

Following this news, AxoGen stock dropped $6.17 per share, or roughly 22%, to close at $21.36 on December 18, 2018.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com.

CONTACT:

Robert S. Willoughby

Pomerantz LLP

rswilloughby@pomlaw.com

888-476-6529 ext. 9980

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

01:05 AXGN
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of AxoGen, Inc. - AXGN
11 Jan AXGN
AXOGEN, INC. INVESTOR ALERT: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for Middle District of Florida against AxoGen, Inc.
11 Jan AXGN
AxoGen Class Action Lawsuit: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces That a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against AxoGen, Inc. – AXGN
10 Jan AXGN
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Involving Possible Securities Fraud Violations by Certain Officers and Directors of Axogen, Inc.
10 Jan AXGN
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against AxoGen, Inc. (AXGN) and Encourages AXGN Investors to Contact the Firm
07 Jan AXGN
AxoGen Appoints Christopher Crisman as Vice President, U.S. Sales
07 Jan AXGN
AxoGen, Inc. Pre-Announces Financial and Operational Results
03 Jan AXGN
ONGOING INVESTIGATION NOTICE: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against AxoGen, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
27 Dec AXGN
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces Investigation of AxoGen, Inc. (AXGN)
27 Dec AXGN
ONGOING INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against AxoGen, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
24 Dec - Form 8.3 - [RPC Group PLC]
13 Dec - Form 8.3 - [RPC Group PLC]
07 Dec - Director/PDMR Shareholding
04 Dec - Total voting rights
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. and Certain Officers – GS
2
Himax Technologies, Inc. Secures TDDI Design Win for Major Korean Smartphone Maker
3
Abattis Enters Into Definitive Share Exchange Agreement With NutriVida
4
BrainStorm to Present NurOwn® Phase 3 Study Update at the 9th Annual California ALS Research Summit in Irvine, CA
5
Smithfield Foods Supports Local Organization to Bring Annual Environmental Competition to North Carolina

Related stock quotes

AxoGen Inc 16.00 0.0% Stock price unchanged

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

02:17
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Wayfair Inc. (W) and Encourages Wayfair Investors to Contact the Firm
01:32
The National Ovarian Cancer Coalition names Melissa Aucoin Chief Executive Officer
01:31
Northland Power Announces Dates for Its Fourth Quarter and Year End December 31, 2018 Financial Results Release and Details of Investor Call
01:26
Kentucky’s Bolton Vaults into Lead after Day Two of FLW Tour at Sam Rayburn Reservoir presented by Polaris
01:08
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Yangtze River Port & Logistics Limited - YRIV
01:05
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of AxoGen, Inc. - AXGN
01:00
Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Natural Health Trends Corp. (NHTC)
00:55
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Immunomedics Inc. – IMMU
00:51
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Alkermes plc – ALKS

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
12 January 2019 02:58:33
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20190108.3 - EUROWEB5 - 2019-01-12 03:58:33 - 2019-01-12 02:58:33 - 1000 - Website: OKAY