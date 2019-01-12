The National Ovarian Cancer Coalition names Melissa Aucoin Chief Executive Officer

Dallas, TX, Jan. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dallas, TX January 11, 2019 — The Board of Directors of The National Ovarian Cancer Coalition is pleased to announce the selection of Melissa Aucoin as its new Chief Executive Officer. Melissa has been serving in the capacity of interim CEO since June 2018 and was formerly Director of Events and Operations since April 2017.

During her time as the Director of National Events & Operations for the NOCC, she was responsible for the growth and development of the organization's national events, including the signature fundraising series, Run/Walk to Break the Silence on Ovarian Cancer®. Additionally, she provides daily operational oversight to the Headquarters office in Dallas, Texas. During this time of transition, Melissa has demonstrated outstanding leadership, vision and drive in line with our mission and purpose through her work. Under her direction, the organization has seen substantial growth in revenues, grassroots initiatives that support Survivors and their families, and elevated brand awareness.

Dr. Meredith Mitstifer, chair and ovarian cancer Survivor states, “Melissa has demonstrated meaningful impact since her arrival to NOCC. Her experience, drive and transformational leadership skills are exemplary. The board is incredibly honored and ecstatic at her new appointment. Melissa is passionate, dedicated and genuinely authentic and we look forward to her continued contributions to NOCC.”

As an industry veteran, Melissa brings nearly two decades of expertise in a large- scale nonprofit environment to the organization and is a team-focused leader with a deep passion for women’s health.

“I am beyond honored to have this opportunity to continue to lead and serve an organization that fights so tirelessly for the strong and courageous women impacted by ovarian cancer and I will work diligently each day to be an agent of change in this fight.” said Aucoin. “We’ve accomplished so much this last year united in our mission, and I am confident that together we will continue to heighten awareness, improve the quality of life for our Survivors and their families, and reach new advances in treatment and research.”

Please join us in welcoming Melissa Aucoin as the incoming CEO.

About the National Ovarian Cancer Coalition

For more than 25 years, the National Ovarian Cancer Coalition has been committed to raising awareness, promoting education, and funding research in support of women, families, and communities touched by ovarian cancer. The NOCC is well established as an important national advocate for patients and families struggling with ovarian cancer. The NOCC remains steadfast in its mission “to save lives by fighting tirelessly to prevent and cure ovarian cancer and to improve the quality of life for survivors.” For more information, please visit

