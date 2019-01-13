13/01/2019 23:23:43

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Markel Corporation (MKL) and Encourages MKL Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Markel Corporation (NYSE: MKL) securities between July 26, 2017 and December 6, 2018 (the “Class Period”).  Investors have until March 12, 2019 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

Click here to participate in the action.

The complaint alleges that throughout the class period defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the company’s business, operations, and prospects.  Specifically, defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the company’s subsidiaries did not appropriately record loss reserves; (2) that, as a result, the loss reserves would need to be adjusted and/or restated; (3) that these misleading accounting practices would lead to regulatory scrutiny and financial loss to investors; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, defendant’s positive statements about the company’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you purchased Markel securities during the Class Period or continue to hold shares purchased before the Class Period, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form.  There is no cost or obligation to you.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation.  For additional information concerning the Markel lawsuit, please go to https://bespc.com/mkl/.  For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. please go to www.bespc.com.  Attorney advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.

Brandon Walker, Esq.

Melissa Fortunato, Esq.

(212) 355-4648

investigations@bespc.com

www.bespc.com

BES_Mark.jpg

13 Jan MKL
