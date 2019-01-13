13/01/2019 12:00:00

Brechbill Chiropractic now offers Multi Radiance Medical laser therapy for opioid-free pain management

CANTON, Ohio, Jan. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brechbill Chiropractic clients can now experience safe, non-invasive, opioid-free and side-effect free pain relief with super pulsed laser therapy from Multi Radiance Medical.

Multi Radiance Medical manufactures FDA-cleared laser therapy devices for treating acute and chronic pain, arthritis, and other conditions.

Multi Radiance Medical technology combines three clinically proven wavelengths of light, which reduce pain and increase circulation. The super pulsing laser emits light in billionths-of-a-second pulses, allowing light energy to deeply penetrate target tissues without the risk of overheating present in high powered, continuous wave lasers like Class IIIB or Class IV.

“The Multi Radiance laser has lived up to its reputation. We are already seeing fantastic results in reducing pain; the patients have loved it!” says Dr. Brechbill, owner of Brechbill Chiropractic.

Benefits of Multi Radiance Laser Therapy

  • Avoid opioid/NSAID exposure

  • Drug-free, side effect-free, non-invasive

  • Three proven wavelengths of light work together to effectively treat conditions

  • Safest classification of lasers with no risk of overheating

  • Treats common conditions like arthritis, acute pain, chronic pain, muscle strain, muscle spasm, and more!

    • To find out if you qualify for laser therapy, Dr. Brechbill will conduct an examination, and after diagnosis he will develop a custom treatment plan.

    Make an appointment for a free laser therapy consultation by contacting Brechbill Chiropractic at 330-649-2700 www.brechbillchiropractic.com.

    About Multi Radiance Medical

    Multi Radiance Medical is a global leader in the development and manufacturing of FDA-cleared super pulsed laser therapy devices for treating acute and chronic pain, arthritis, muscle strain, muscle spasm, and other conditions. This medical technology has been used safely and effectively among a wide range of patient populations and in other therapy settings including physical therapy, orthopedics, outpatient clinics and elite athletics, where MR4 Laser is the "equipment of choice" for 90 professional and collegiate sports teams along with Olympic and National teams.

    About Brechbill Chiropractic

    Dr. Vincent Brechbill focuses on family chiropractic care with a specialty in pediatric and pregnancy care. He wanted an additional tool to help his patients achieve drug free pain relief and has been thrilled with the results of the Multi Radiance Laser.

