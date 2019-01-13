13/01/2019 20:45:00

Larson Electronics Releases Explosion Proof Portable Evaporative Cooling System, 34 Gallon Tank, CI/II D1&2

KEMP, Texas, Jan. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Larson Electronics, a Texas-based company with over 40 years of experience spearheading the industrial lighting and industrial equipment sectors, announced the release of an explosion proof portable evaporative cooling system suitable for use in Class I, Division 1 and 2 hazardous locations. This cooling system is a galvanized air chiller that combines a non-sparking fan and dry mist technology to cool commercial and industrial areas.

The EPF-AC-30-220V.50HZ-GLVD portable explosion proof evaporative cooling unit is rated for Class I, Divisions 1 and 2, Group D; Class II, Divisions 1 and 2, and Groups E, F and G hazardous work locations. This unit measures 36” wide by 39” deep by 66” tall and can reach an evaporation zone of five to 10 feet. This cooling system features a 30” fan and eight spray nozzles and shuts off automatically when the water reservoir becomes empty.

Larson Electronics’ explosion proof cooling system has an ambient temperature rating of 10˚C to 65˚C and runs at 8,723 RPM enabling spaces to experience a temperature drop of 20˚F to 30˚F. This unit weighs 175 lbs. and operates with a 30” spark-proof blade cooling areas up to 3,500 square feet with an eight-hour operating time on a single tank of fuel. This durable cooling system comes equipped with 20 feet of 16/3 chemical and abrasion resistant SOOW cord fitted with a 250V NEMA 6-20, 20-amp straight blade plug for use with 220V to 240V explosion proof outlets.

This galvanized unit features 6” pneumatic wheels for easy transportation and operates on 220V AC 50 Hz. This 34-gallon-fuel-tank unit features two separate water filters to cool a work area and is suitable for use in hazardous locations, including at construction sites, on oil rigs, and for tank cleaning applications.

About Larson Electronics LLC: 

Larson Electronics LLC

 is a manufacturer of industrial lighting equipment and accessories. The company offers an extensive catalog of industry-grade lighting and power distribution products for the following sectors: manufacturing, construction, food processing, oil and gas, military, marine and automobile. Customers can benefit from the company’s hands-on, customized approach to lighting solutions. Larson Electronics provides expedited service for quotes, customer support and shipments.

For further information, please contact:

Rob Bresnahan, President and CEO

Toll-free: 1-888-351-2363

Int’l: 214-616-6180

Fax: 903-498-3364

E-mail: sales@larsonelectronics.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/346d6f3a-c5e2-4051-9c71-e6cddd968507

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5bb6a3da-0108-41d6-8c49-097ecde9a411

LE Logo - new 2016.JPG

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
08 Jan
VELO
Nogle gange forekommer strategier og eksekveringen af dem mere indlysende end andre.   For 8-10 år s..
51
08 Jan
VELO
Det er trist at se, hvorledes knap så fine følelser løber af med debattører i denne debat. Hype og s..
28
09 Jan
VELO
Jeg må sige, at jeg synes det er synd, at debatten de sidste par dage har nået et ekstremt lavt nive..
27
09 Jan
VWS
Goodwrench: Stort set hver gang Vestas har lavet en opjustering af cashflow er aktien endt med at gå..
27
07 Jan
VWS
Det hænger desværre ikke helt sådan sammen.   Jeg har været med til at planlægge større møller til m..
25
11 Jan
DANSKE
Jeg har overført beløb til vores børn i udlandet ! En i Californien - En i Kiev og en i Moskva :-) ,..
24
10 Jan
VELO
Skulle der være debattører, der gad at sætte sig ind i den økonomiske og forskningsmæssige udvikling..
19
11 Jan
VWS
Vestas receives 101 MW order for V120-2.2 MW turbines featuring the tallest towers in China News re..
17
11 Jan
VELO
Havneholmen - jeg har måske en stor nyhed imorgen, men har måske luret hvordan Veloxis kan checkes i..
17
10 Jan
GEN
Genmab har praesenteret ved denne konference: 37th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, San Fra..
17

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
24 Dec - Form 8.3 - [RPC Group PLC]
13 Dec - Form 8.3 - [RPC Group PLC]
07 Dec - Director/PDMR Shareholding
04 Dec - Total voting rights
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Zehnder’s Snowfest Offers World Class Snow & Ice Sculpting Competition and a Winter Wonderland of Family Fun January 23 – 28, 2019
2
Kentucky’s Bolton Holds Lead on Day Three of FLW Tour at Sam Rayburn Reservoir presented by Polaris
3
Tanzanian Royalty Announces the Sale of Common Shares of $885,734
4
Larson Electronics Releases No-Drill 3rd Brake Light Magnetic Steel Mounting Plate for 2018 Toyota Tundra, 24” x 8”
5
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Danske Bank A/S – DNKEY

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

13 Jan
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Markel Corporation (MKL) and Encourages MKL Investors to Contact the Firm
13 Jan
ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Announces Study Results from Phase 2 Study of Varlitinib in First-line Gastric Cancer
13 Jan
Larson Electronics Releases Explosion Proof Portable Evaporative Cooling System, 34 Gallon Tank, CI/II D1&2
13 Jan
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of XRAY, NVDA and AGN
13 Jan
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of YOGA, IMMU and DXC
13 Jan
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for ATUS and TX: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
13 Jan
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: GSKY PPDF CURO: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines
13 Jan
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of WBT, TS and APHA
13 Jan
Larson Electronics Releases No-Drill 3rd Brake Light Magnetic Steel Mounting Plate for 2018 Toyota Tundra, 24” x 8”

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
14 January 2019 00:03:29
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20190108.3 - EUROWEB3 - 2019-01-14 01:03:29 - 2019-01-14 00:03:29 - 1000 - Website: OKAY