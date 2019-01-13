13/01/2019 16:00:00

Larson Electronics Releases No-Drill 3rd Brake Light Magnetic Steel Mounting Plate for 2018 Toyota Tundra, 24” x 8”

KEMP, Texas, Jan. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Larson Electronics, a Texas-based company with over 40 years of experience spearheading the industrial lighting sector, announced the release of a no-drill magnetic steel mounting plate for 2018 Toyota Tundra pickup trucks. This high mount plate is for any type of light with a magnetic mounting base and requires no drilling. This plate can support up to 12 lbs. of light equipment and features a 24” x 8” magnetic mounting surface.

The MMP-V5-TYT-TND-2018 no-drill magnetic mounting plate for 2018 Toyota Tundra pickup trucks is made up of a durable aluminum frame and brackets with a steel mounting plate surface. The magnetic mounting plate is installed via the 3rd brake light on 2018 Toyota pickup trucks (all trim packages) between the truck cab body and the light. This durable unit weighs only eight pounds, features a weatherproof seal, and has a highway-speed windload capacity.

Larson Electronics’ no-drill magnetic mounting plate for 2018 Toyota Tundra pickup trucks is suitable for any light with a magnetic mounting plate, including spotlights, flood lights, beacons, strobe lights, warning and signal lights, flashers, turn signals, brake lights, hunting and fishing lights, off-roading lights, and more. This unit is suitable for other applications such as for use during construction activities, for security situations, property management, farming operations, and more.

About Larson Electronics LLC: 

Larson Electronics LLC is a manufacturer of industrial lighting equipment and accessories. The company offers an extensive catalog of industry-grade lighting and power distribution products for the following sectors: manufacturing, construction, food processing, oil and gas, military, marine and automobile. Customers can benefit from the company’s hands-on, customized approach to lighting solutions. Larson Electronics provides expedited service for quotes, customer support and shipments.

For further information, please contact:

Rob Bresnahan, President and CEO

Toll-free: 1-888-351-2363

Int’l: 214-616-6180

Fax: 903-498-3364

E-mail: sales@larsonelectronics.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/df2a63f6-1577-4b76-8342-31c1447b3e5d

LE Logo - new 2016.JPG

