Manhattan Associates Elevates In-Store Customer Service with Expanded Customer Engagement Solution

NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NRF Booth #3239 -- Manhattan Associates Inc. (NASDAQ: MANH) today extended the capabilities of its Customer Engagement offering with new in-store functionality. Part of the Manhattan Active™ Omni solution suite, these enhancements raise the bar on omnichannel customer service by giving store associates the tools and information they need to be able to offer advanced customer engagement functions like case management, interactive lookbooks, personalized marketing and communication, purchase history and lifetime value. The updated solution is embedded within Manhattan’s next generation Point of Sale solution to provide store associates with deep insights into customer trends and preferences, identify sales opportunities and support personalized engagement before and after the sale.

Last year, Manhattan introduced Customer Engagement, the first product to combine unstructured data from customer conversations with structured order information to give service associates in the contact center a complete and accurate picture of each customer’s buying journey. Manhattan today is adding to these advanced capabilities and making them available to store associates, equipping them with the tools and information they need to deliver exceptional customer experiences.

“Our new Customer Engagement offering gives store associates the ultimate tool for creating exceptional shopping and service experiences,” said Kevin Swanwick, senior director of Retail Solutions at Manhattan Associates. “Its new features equip store associates with complete customer interaction and transaction histories across channels, enabling them to provide more personalized and informed shopping experiences that lead to repeat customers and increased sales opportunities.”

Manhattan Customer Engagement’s intuitive and responsive interface displays all of the relevant customer and order information on both modern handheld devices and fixed station point of sale terminals currently used by store associates. With the expansion of Customer Engagement into the store, Manhattan Associates now offers holistic customer experience management to support every way that your customers engage – in the contact center, in the store, or online.

The enhanced Customer Engagement offering is now available as part of Manhattan Active Omni. The company will be showcasing this and other solutions this week at NRF 2019: Retail’s Big Show in booth #3239.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates is a technology leader in supply chain and omnichannel commerce. We unite information across the enterprise, converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain execution. Our software, platform technology and unmatched experience help drive both top-line growth and bottom-line profitability for our customers.

Manhattan Associates designs, builds and delivers leading edge cloud and on-premises solutions so that across the store, through your network or from your fulfillment center, you are ready to reap the rewards of the omnichannel marketplace. For more information, please visit www.manh.com .

