SHAREHOLDER ALERT: GS MAR PRGO: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines

Related content MARRIOTT SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY.. SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Clai.. Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Acti..

Related debate Det bliver i det hele taget interessant at se hvor bøde.. Vi må håbe at dine ture til Pattaya forbliver en hemmel.. @AJ Uha, de staar med en daarlig sag paa haanden ift de..

NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that class actions have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE: GS)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 19, 2019

Class Period: February 28, 2014 and December 17, 2018

Get additional information about GS: https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/the-goldman-sachs-group-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQGS: MAR)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 30, 2019

Class Period: November 9, 2016 and November 29, 2018

Get additional information about MAR: https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/marriott-international-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Perrigo Company plc (NYSE: PRGO)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 4, 2019

Class Period: November 8, 2018 and December 20, 2018

Get additional information about PRGO: https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/perrigo-company-plc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

To learn more contact Vincent Wong, Esq. either via email vw@wongesq.com or by telephone at 212.425.1140.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney that has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Vincent Wong, Esq.

39 East Broadway

Suite 304

New York, NY 10002

Tel. 212.425.1140

Fax. 866.699.3880

E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com