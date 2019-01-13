13/01/2019 19:01:00

The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of XRAY, NVDA and AGN

Related content
12 Jan - 
ALLERGAN SHAREHOLDER ALERT: CLAIMSFILER REMINDS INVESTO..
12 Jan - 
NVIDIA SHAREHOLDER ALERT: CLAIMSFILER REMINDS INVESTORS..
12 Jan - 
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Sharehol..
Related debate
25 Dec - 
@maegler Nej, USA har altid lukket 25. december. Heldig..
25 Dec - 
@alpenyt Jeg har egentlig ikke noget imod hverken Nvidi..
25 Dec - 
Det ligner en Fing-B pump and dum b graf :D

NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.        

Dentsply Sirona, Inc. (NASDAQ: XRAY)

Class Period: (i) all persons who purchased the common stock of Dentsply Sirona, Inc. (NASDAQ: XRAY) between February 20, 2014 and August 7, 2018; (ii) all Dentsply International Inc. shareholders who held shares as of the record date of December 2, 2015 and were entitled to vote with respect to the Acquisition at the January 11, 2016 special meeting of Dentsply International Inc. shareholders; and (iii) all persons who purchased or otherwise acquired the common stock of Dentsply International in exchange for their shares of common stock of Sirona in connection with the Acquisition.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 9, 2019

According to the complaint, during the Class Period, Defendants attributed the Company’s financial performance to the Company’s “innovation,” “operational improvement efforts,” “new products,” and “continued investments in sales and marketing” and told investors that these factors helped the Company succeed despite the “highly competitive” market for its products. In reality, the Company’s financial results had been buoyed by an anticompetitive scheme among the Company’s three primary distributors that suppressed competition in the dental supply market and artificially inflated the price of dental supplies sold by Dentsply. Further, Defendants concealed that an exclusive distribution arrangement that Sirona had with one of its distributors, Patterson Companies, Inc. (“Patterson”), required Patterson to regularly make large minimum purchases regardless of demand and, as a result, by 2015, Patterson had been supplied with so much excess inventory that it could not be sold. This channel-stuffing rendered the Company’s reported sales, financial results and guidance materially false and misleading.  In addition, the Company represented that it reported its financial statements, including its goodwill, in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP. In fact, the Company’s reported goodwill was artificially inflated and not reported in accordance with GAAP because it did not reflect the financial impact of the anticompetitive scheme.

Get additional information about the XRAY lawsuit: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/dentsply-sirona-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQGS: NVDA)

Class Period: August 10, 2017 to November 15, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 19, 2019

The lawsuit alleges NVIDIA Corporation made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose during the class period: (i) NVIDIA’s growth in its gaming GPU revenue was driven, as repeatedly denied by Defendants, in significant part by the spiked demand for those GPUs among cryptocurrency miners; (ii) NVIDIA did not have, as Defendants asserted, visibility into its inventory channel; (iii) NVIDIA was unable to adapt to the volatility of cryptocurrency markets; (iv) as cryptocurrency prices dropped, NVIDIA hid halting growth from cryptocurrency miners by continuing to push mid-range GPUs into the channel; (v) this would foreseeably cause an oversupply of gaming card inventory levels on the market and ultimately lead to over three months of excess inventory in NVIDIA’s channel; and (vi) as a result, NVIDIA’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Get additional information about the NVDA lawsuit: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/nvidia-corporation-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Allergan plc (NYSE: AGN)

Class Period: May 9, 2017 to December 19, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 19, 2019

During the Class Period, and unbeknownst to investors, Allergan misled investors regarding various “pharma and device approvals” and concealed the fact that the Company’s CE Mark for its textured breast implants and tissue expanders was expiring in Europe. On December 19, 2018, the Company announced that, following a compulsory recall request from Agence Nationale de Sécurité du Médicament (“ANSM”), the French regulatory authority, the Company had suspended the sale of these products and that it was withdrawing all remaining supplies from European markets. The suspension of sales stemmed directly from the expiration of the company's CE Mark for these products, and the stock price fell drastically following the news.

Get additional information about the AGN lawsuit: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/allergan-plc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. There is no cost or obligation to you. If you suffered a loss during the class period and wish to obtain additional information, please contact J. Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or visit the webpages provided.

J. Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

J. Klein, Esq.

Empire State Building

350 Fifth Avenue

59th Floor

New York, NY 10118

jk@kleinstocklaw.com

Telephone: (212) 616-4899

Fax: (347) 558-9665

www.kleinstocklaw.com

Klein NEW logo black transparent.png

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

13 Jan NVDA
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of XRAY, NVDA and AGN
12 Jan NVDA
NVIDIA SHAREHOLDER ALERT: CLAIMSFILER REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against NVIDIA Corporation - NVDA
12 Jan NVDA
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in NVIDIA Corporation of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – NVDA
11 Jan NVDA
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of GS, TS and NVDA
11 Jan NVDA
SHAREHOLDER ALERT - Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action Against NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 19, 2019
11 Jan NVDA
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Aphria, NVIDIA, DXC Technology, and Immunomedics and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
10 Jan NVDA
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for NVDA and AGN: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
09 Jan NVDA
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: YOGA IMMU NVDA: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines
08 Jan NVDA
CLASS ACTION ALERT: Brower Piven Notifies Investors of Class Action Lawsuit And Encourages Those Who Have Significant Losses From Investment In NVIDIA Corporation (Nasdaq: NVDA) To Contact Brower Piven Before The Lead Plaintiff Deadline
08 Jan NVDA
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of YOGA, IMMU and NVDA

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
24 Dec - Form 8.3 - [RPC Group PLC]
13 Dec - Form 8.3 - [RPC Group PLC]
07 Dec - Director/PDMR Shareholding
04 Dec - Total voting rights
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Zehnder’s Snowfest Offers World Class Snow & Ice Sculpting Competition and a Winter Wonderland of Family Fun January 23 – 28, 2019
2
Kentucky’s Bolton Holds Lead on Day Three of FLW Tour at Sam Rayburn Reservoir presented by Polaris
3
Tanzanian Royalty Announces the Sale of Common Shares of $885,734
4
Larson Electronics Releases No-Drill 3rd Brake Light Magnetic Steel Mounting Plate for 2018 Toyota Tundra, 24” x 8”
5
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Danske Bank A/S – DNKEY

Related stock quotes

Nvidia Corporation 148.83 0.0% Stock price unchanged
DENTSPLY SIRONA 40.71 0.0% Stock price unchanged
Allergan PLC Ordinary Sh.. 149.26 2.0% Stock price increasing

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

13 Jan
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Markel Corporation (MKL) and Encourages MKL Investors to Contact the Firm
13 Jan
ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Announces Study Results from Phase 2 Study of Varlitinib in First-line Gastric Cancer
13 Jan
Larson Electronics Releases Explosion Proof Portable Evaporative Cooling System, 34 Gallon Tank, CI/II D1&2
13 Jan
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of XRAY, NVDA and AGN
13 Jan
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of YOGA, IMMU and DXC
13 Jan
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for ATUS and TX: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
13 Jan
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: GSKY PPDF CURO: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines
13 Jan
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of WBT, TS and APHA
13 Jan
Larson Electronics Releases No-Drill 3rd Brake Light Magnetic Steel Mounting Plate for 2018 Toyota Tundra, 24” x 8”

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
14 January 2019 00:03:25
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20190108.3 - EUROWEB6 - 2019-01-14 01:03:25 - 2019-01-14 00:03:25 - 1000 - Website: OKAY