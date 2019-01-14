14/01/2019 10:30:00

Arrayit Corporation Aces Fourth Consecutive Round of Proficiency Testing with a Top Proficiency Testing Company

Sunnyvale, Jan. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arrayit Corporation (OTC: ARYC), a life sciences and personalized medicine company, reports that its clinical team has aced four consecutive rounds of proficiency testing (PT) with a nationally recognized proficiency testing leader. Proficiency testing requires precise quantification of specific cellular immunoglobulin E (IgE) antibodies, the protein biomarkers often associated with allergy and asthma.  PT samples are blind-tested for IgE concentration as a means of evaluating the accuracy of a clinical test. Arrayit’s clinical team aced four consecutive rounds of PT over a 12-month period, indicating that its microarray testing technology is highly accurate when assessed by an independent third party. Accurate IgE quantification confirms the numerical validity of the company’s allergy test results, which are being increasingly used by doctors and clinics to diagnose, manage and treat patients with allergy and asthma. Outstanding PT scores are important because they facilitate reimbursement by government payors such as the Centers of Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) and commercial health insurance providers.

Arrayit recently completed an allergy testing pilot program for a top retail chain, established a nationwide network of 1,700 allergy sales professionals, met with top officials at the FDA regarding approval of a major product line, fulfilled an FDA clinical instrumentation contract, signed allergy testing contracts with more than 300 medical clinics, received approval for in-store promotions by a major retailer, announced allergy testing partnerships with major allergy therapeutics providers, received approval for direct Medicare billing by CMS, launched the Patient Data Solutions allergy portal for doctors and clinics, celebrated 25 years of company operations, announced an allergy testing services agreement with a major health and wellness provider and provided a letter to shareholders from the company’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

CEO Rene Schena states, “The outstanding proficiency testing performance of our clinical laboratory confirms and extends the accuracy of our allergy testing services over time, and indicates that our doctor-ordered allergy tests provide clinical quality, actionable medical information for physicians treating allergy and asthma patients. The accuracy and convenience of our finger stick health and wellness tests has significant impact as we address an increasing number of healthcare providers in diverse market sectors including physician groups, clinics, hospitals, health maintenance organizations (HMOs), hospitals and large retail chains. 

About Arrayit

Arrayit Corporation, headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, leads and empowers the research, biotechnology, pharmaceutical, clinical and healthcare sectors through the discovery, development and manufacture of proprietary life science and personalized medicine products and services to advance biomedical research and improve wellness and human health.  Please visit www.arrayit.com for more information.

Safe Harbor Statement

We have identified forward-looking statements by using words such as "expect", "believe", and "should". Although we believe our expectations are reasonable, our operations involve a number of risks and uncertainties that are beyond our control, and these statements may turn out not to be true. Risk factors associated with our business, including some of the facts set forth herein, are detailed in the Company's public filings.

CONTACT

Public Relations

Arrayit Corporation

Tel: 408-744-1331

Email: arrayit@arrayit.com

Web: www.arrayit.com

