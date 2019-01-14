14/01/2019 10:24:00

Blocklisting - Interim Review

Fidelity Special Values Plc - Blocklisting - Interim Review

PR Newswire

London, January 14

FIDELITY SPECIAL VALUES PLC

LEI: 549300XODK7D2K2KYV43

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

Information provided on this form must be typed or printed electronically and provided to an ris.

Date:

14 January 2019  

Name of applicant:Fidelity Special Values PLC
Name of scheme:Fidelity ISA
Period of return:From:06 July 2018To:05 January 2019
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:500,000 ordinary shares of 5p each

Plus:  The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):

N/A

Less:  Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):

N/A

Equals:  Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:

500,000

   

Name of contact:Bonita Guntrip

For and on behalf of FIL Investments International

Company Secretary

Telephone number of contact:01737 837320

