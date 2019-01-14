Cannabis Science Receives Overwhelming Response From Mr. Raymond C. Dabney’s Shareholder Loyalty Gift Package; Get Set for Cannabis Science 2019 Black-Tie Dinner Awards Gala

IRVINE, CA, Jan. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Cannabis Science, Inc. (OTC: CBIS), a U.S. company specializing in the development of cannabinoid-based medicines, announces it is receiving an overwhelming response from shareholders registering for Mr. Raymond C. Dabney’s (RCD) Personal Shareholder Loyalty Gift. The Company recently announced it re-opened the Shareholder Loyalty Portal through January 31, 2019, and nearly 2,000 shareholder registrations have already been received by CBIS since the first week of January.

Mr. Raymond C. Dabney, Cannabis Science’s President, Chief Executive Officer, and Co-founder, stated, “The numbers are amazing; we have been growing, and it seems our loyal shareholders have been growing strong as well! When we first announced the Shareholder Loyalty Gift, over 3,500 shareholders applied. Right now, there are another 1,800 that have registered. Please contact us at info@cannabisscience.com if you do not receive your approval email and personal Awards Gala invitation; we want all of our shareholders to claim their Personal Loyalty Gift.”

Mr. Dabney added, “The biggest question we’re receiving seems to be what if someone no longer owns the shares they had when they first registered? We may need to separate all current shareholders and previously held shares, and look at two types of gifts. It is simple enough to separate the two and I think smart, so I can assess gift options accurately and fairly. While this is a massive undertaking, we all can benefit and it will all certainly be worth it in the end!”

Interested CBIS shareholders should visit https://cannabisscience.com/investors/loyalty-gift-form for information on the Personal Loyalty Gift and to register. All new registrants will receive a confirmation email of registration; if you have not received your confirmation email please contact us at info@cannabisscience.com.

Once the portal is closed at the end of the day on January 31, 2019, the Company’s team will begin processing the new applications received and reconcile these with previously-received Shareholder Loyalty Gift applications to verify eligibility and ensure there are no duplicate applications. Once this process is completed, all eligible shareholders will receive an email confirmation and a personal invitation announcing the venue, date, and time to the Cannabis Science Black-Tie Awards Gala.

The Cannabis Science Black-Tie Awards Gala is -- most importantly -- an event to award and build support for the eradication of critical ailments and improved palliative care in mainstream and distressed demographics. To show gratitude to our shareholders, Mr. Dabney will present his loyalty stock gifts at the Awards Gala.

The Awards Gala will also provide the Company with the opportunity to gather with leaders in the field of cannabinoid research to share information and ideas on critical ailments being addressed by our research, celebrating the industry and Company accomplishments, along with those who have been instrumental in the Company’s achievements.

The Cannabis Science Black-Tie Awards Gala will be open to everyone, including strategic partners, researchers, celebrities, and other interested parties. The program for the Awards Gala will include cannabis treatment success stories from patients and physicians, live entertainment, fundraising auctions, and updates from the Company about new drug developments and future expansion plans.

Cannabis Science’s primary objective is to research and develop U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-approved, cannabinoid-based medicine to fight a number of targeted critical ailments, including various Cancers, Neurological Conditions, PTSD, Sleep Deprivation, Chronic Pain, HIV/AIDS, Autism, Parkinson’s Disease, Epilepsy, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), and others. CBIS and its collaborators are well underway on a number of research projects targeting Lung Cancer, Pancreatic Cancer, Chronic Pelvic Pain, and Oro-bucco-lingual Dyskinesias.

As a result of the Company’s research activities, Cannabis Science and its collaborators have published two peer-reviewed research papers in the cancer research journal, Frontiers in Oncology:

*** EACH Article has more views than 97% of all other Frontiers articles; approximately 15,000 and 14,000 respectively.

Nanoparticle Drones to Target Lung Cancer with Radiosensitizers and Cannabinoids:

https://www.frontiersin.org/articles/10.3389/fonc.2017.00208/full

Enhancing the Therapeutic Efficacy of Cancer Treatment with Cannabinoids:

https://www.frontiersin.org/articles/10.3389/fonc.2018.00114/full

“I see it like this, a loyal shareholder supports the Company and its initiatives in any way they can. If it is solely purchasing and selling the shares as they can, then that’s a loyal shareholder,” stated Mr. Dabney.

Again, one of the biggest questions the Company is receiving from shareholders is what if they have already applied? The Company is certainly seeing a unique pattern of questions surrounding this point. The first point that comes to mind is better safe than sorry, the second is are they still shareholders? That is probably one of the motivating factors for the nature of the question and it is a good one. CBIS understands that there are certain people who will buy and sell shares all day long, those are mainly called day traders, professional or non-professional.

“Unfortunately, there are extremes and I call them the ‘wolves of day traders’, all day long paying people to write false articles, false websites, and make nasty noise about a company while they trade back and forth the shares resulting in shorting and covering, while they are ‘churning shares’ back and forth with their wolf pack buddies, leaving a trail of price destruction in the wake of their profits,” stated Mr. Dabney. “These types of attacks are usually spurred by someone or something unwarranted and/or very jealous of your success. They usually are the ones to make most of the noise, so they are easy to see. Usually they are part of a group trying to take or steal assets that you, your company, and/or your team may have, usually heavily drenched in their lies and deceit.

“I believe that Cannabis Science’s number of loyal shareholders continue to grow true and we are all very excited about our Company’s potential, regardless of our imperfections,” added Mr. Dabney. “Just because someone or something is extremely jealous and extremely loud and that’s all you hear, that doesn’t automatically make it true! The audacity some people have is really amazing and disheartening. The damage they can cause can disable the functionality and focus of efforts, it can distract and encumber a company from attaining its goals. Fortunately, our successful drug development programs, infused product development, observational studies, and multiple University Economic Development programs introduced with robust high-tech software development, all underway, speak very loudly to our dedication, investment, and resolve.”

“For obvious reasons, when your successful actions speak for themselves, sometimes things are best unsaid until it is said at the right time. There are also different times when you have no choice but to stand up, speak up for yourself, and/or act to protect your shareholder interests and your assets. Sometimes there are no choices but to stand up for the truth to be known, Cannabis Science and its dedicated Team will always be that voice,” concludes Mr. Dabney.

About Cannabis Science, Inc.

Cannabis Science, Inc. takes advantage of its unique understanding of metabolic processes to provide novel treatment approaches to a number of illnesses for which current treatments and understanding remain unsatisfactory. Cannabinoids have an extensive history dating back thousands of years, and currently, there are a growing number of peer-reviewed scientific publications that document the underlying biochemical pathways that cannabinoids modulate. The Company works with leading experts in drug development, medicinal characterization, and clinical research to develop, produce, and commercialize novel therapeutic approaches for the treatment for illnesses caused by infections as well as for age-related illness. Our initial focus is on cancers, HIV/AIDS, and neurological conditions. The Company is proceeding with the research and development of its proprietary drugs as a part of this initial focus: CS-S/BCC-1, CS-TATI-1, and CS-NEURO-1, respectively.

Forward-Looking Statements

This Press Release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Act of 1934. A statement containing words such as "anticipate," "seek," intend," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "project," "plan," or similar phrases may be deemed "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Some or all of the events or results anticipated by these forward-looking statements may not occur. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include the future U.S. and global economies, the impact of competition, and the Company's reliance on existing regulations regarding the use and development of cannabis-based drugs. Cannabis Science, Inc., does not undertake any duty nor does it intend to update the results of these forward-looking statements. Safe Harbor Statement. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a 'safe harbor' for forward looking statements. Certain of the statements contained herein, which are not historical facts are forward looking statements with respect to events, the occurrence of which involved risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements may be impacted, either positively or negatively, by various factors. Information concerning potential factors that could affect the company is detailed from time to time in the company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Attachment

Contact Information

Cannabis Science, Inc.

Mr. Raymond C. Dabney

President & CEO, Co-Founder

info@cannabisscience.com

raymond.dabney@cannabisscience.com

Tel: 1-888-263-0832