14/01/2019 21:33:58

CFN Media to Film Interviews at the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference

Seattle, Washington, Jan. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- CFN Media Group (“CFN Media”, “CannabisFN”), the leading agency and financial media network dedicated to the worldwide cannabis industry, today announced that it would be filming interviews at the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference on Wednesday, January 16, 2019. The Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference is among the largest gatherings of cannabis entrepreneurs and investors in North America.

“We are excited to attend the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference and connect with existing clients, promising companies and established leaders,” said CFN Media President Frank Lane. “Our exclusive interviews are trusted by a broad worldwide financial audience seeking visceral insight on cannabis investments. Entrepreneurs, executives and dealmakers have a unique opportunity to tell their story, in their own words, to this targeted audience.”

About CFN Media

CFN Media (CannabisFN) is the leading agency and financial media network dedicated to the global cannabis industry, helps companies operating in the space attract investors, capital, and publicity. Since 2013, private and public cannabis companies in the US and Canada have relied on CFN Media to grow and succeed.

Learn how to become a CFN Media client company, brand or entrepreneur: https://www.cannabisfn.com/featuredcompany

Download the CFN Media iOS mobile app to access the world of cannabis from the palm of your hand: https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/cannabisfn/id988009247?ls=1&mt=8

Or visit our homepage and enter your mobile number under the Apple App Store logo to receive a download link text on your iPhone: https://www.cannabisfn.com

Disclaimer

CannabisFN.com is not an independent financial investment advisor or broker-dealer. You should always consult with your own independent legal, tax, and/or investment professionals before making any investment decisions. The information provided on https://www.cannabisfn.com (the ‘Site’) is either original financial news or paid advertisements drafted by our in-house team or provided by an affiliate. CannabisFN.com, a financial news media and marketing firm enters into media buys or service agreements with the companies that are the subject of the articles posted on the Site or other editorials for advertising such companies.  We are not an independent news media provider. We make no warranty or representation about the information including its completeness, accuracy, truthfulness or reliability and we disclaim, expressly and implicitly, all warranties of any kind, including whether the Information is complete, accurate, truthful, or reliable. As such, your use of the information is at your own risk. Nor do we undertake any obligation to update the items posted. CannabisFN.com received compensation for producing and presenting high quality and sophisticated content on CannabisFN.com along with financial and corporate news.  

The above article is sponsored content. Emerging Growth LLC, which owns CannabisFN.com and CFN Media, has been hired to create awareness. Please follow the link below to view our full disclosure outlining our compensation: https://www.cannabisfn.com/legal-disclaimer/

Frank Lane

206-369-7050

Flane@cannabisfn.com

cfn_tweakedspacing.jpg

