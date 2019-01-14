Charlesbank Capital Partners Hires Maggie Sahlman as Head of Investor Relations

BOSTON, Jan. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Charlesbank Capital Partners LLC is pleased to announce that Maggie Littlefield Sahlman joined the firm on January 1, 2019, as Head of Investor Relations. Based in Boston, Maggie brings 14 years of fundraising and investor relations experience to the role.

Prior to joining Charlesbank, Maggie was a Managing Director in the Private Funds Group at Houlihan Lokey, which acquired her predecessor firm, BearTooth Advisors. While there, Maggie was responsible for senior coverage of North American institutional investors and worked on numerous fundraising assignments for both established and newly formed private equity firms.

Previously Maggie spent a decade at Advent International, where she helped lead fundraising and investor relations activities across North America and Latin America. During her tenure at Advent, the firm raised more than $40 billion across six private equity funds. Maggie began her career in the Private Equity Group of Goldman Sachs, focused on global fundraising and product management. She is a graduate of Princeton University.

Charlesbank CEO and Managing Director Michael Choe said, “We are thrilled to have Maggie join our team. She has deeply relevant experience serving sophisticated global investors in private equity funds, and she will provide invaluable leadership in our mission to serve our investor base with best-in-class service and support.” She will be working alongside Charlesbank veteran, Maura Turner, among others.

About Charlesbank Capital Partners

Based in Boston and New York, Charlesbank Capital Partners is a middle-market private equity investment firm managing more than $5 billion of capital. Charlesbank focuses on management-led buyouts and growth capital financings and also engages in opportunistic credit investments. The firm seeks to partner with strong management teams to build companies with sustainable competitive advantage and excellent prospects for growth. For more information, please visit www.charlesbank.com .

Media Contact:

Maura M. Turner, VP, Communications & Investor Relations

(617) 619-5457

mturner@charlesbank.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5a2fd0ad-c8d7-48aa-afaf-643e231fe0ac